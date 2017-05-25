Woman pleads not guilty to manslaughter in pedestrian’s death in Costa Mesa

An Irvine woman accused of hitting and killing a man last year while driving in Costa Mesa pleaded not guilty Thursday to a felony count of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, authorities said.

Anna Marie McPherson, 45, also has been charged with two counts of child abuse and endangerment, according to the Orange County district attorney’s office.

If convicted, she could face a maximum sentence of 12 years and eight months in state prison.

Pretrial motions are scheduled for June 22 in Westminster.

According to Costa Mesa police, McPherson was driving a Mercedes-Benz SUV south along Newport Boulevard near Ford Road and the Travelodge motel around 2:30 p.m. June 10 when she veered off the thoroughfare and hit Jorge Alcazar Arellano of Costa Mesa, who was walking on the sidewalk.

Arellano, 64, died at a hospital of his injuries.

McPherson was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. She is accused of possessing multiple prescription bottles in her vehicle.

Two children were in McPherson’s SUV at the time, prosecutors said. No one in the vehicle was hurt.

Arellano, a maintenance worker, was hit while returning to the Travelodge. Witnesses told police the impact of the crash sent him flying about 15 feet.

