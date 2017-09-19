New MyHB app seeks to connect Huntington Beach residents with the city

The city of Huntington Beach has released a free phone app intended to better acquaint residents with local affairs.

MyHB provides information on topics such as city government, the beach and upcoming events. It also offers maps and directions to parks, facilities and other points of interest, along with information and phone numbers.

Users can receive notifications from the city about traffic jams and other issues.

The app can be downloaded for iPhones or Android products.

Once it is downloaded, it can be accessed offline, so an Internet connection is not needed.

For more information or to download the app, visit bit.ly/2jGKqwu.

