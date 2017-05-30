Newport onboard with new commuter aircraft definition for JWA

The Newport Beach City Council has agreed to redefine the maximum capacity of commuter aircraft as an amendment to a decades-old settlement agreement regarding John Wayne Airport.

The amendment aims to change the definition of a commuter plane to an increased capacity of 76 seats. The settlement previously defined such aircraft as having up to 70 seats.

Commuter air carriers like SkyWest typically partner with major commercial carriers such as American, Delta and United to offer shorter flights to areas the major carriers don’t cover. The commuter carriers are increasingly using planes, such as the Embraer E175 and Bombardier CRJ900, that have up to 76 seats, City Manager Dave Kiff told the council.

Newport Beach, Orange County and two residents groups, the Airport Working Group and Stop Polluting Our Newport, agreed to the initial settlement in 1985 to regulate airport-related noise. The agreement has been amended over the years.

The Newport council agreed to the commuter aircraft amendment May 23; AWG agreed in early May. The county and SPON still need to sign off.

hillary.davis@latimes.com

Twitter: @Daily_PilotHD