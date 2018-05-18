Next year’s city spending, possible new departments on Newport council agenda

The Newport Beach City Council will review expenditures detailed in next year's proposed budget when it meets Tuesday.
The proposed fiscal 2019 budget includes $280.1 million in operating expenditures, plus up to $45.9 million in capital improvements.
The special budget presentation will include the city's approach to paying down pension obligations, possible staffing changes and key capital programs.
The fiscal year starts July 1. The council typically passes a budget in mid-June.
Harbor, Municipal Operations departments
The council will also consider ordinances to create a Harbor Department and divvy up the Municipal Operations Department.
The Harbor Department would report to the city manager and be a combination of Harbor Operations, which handles on-the-water issues, such as mooring management and code enforcement, and Harbor Resources, which handles permitting and other land-use functions.
Harbor Resources is a unit of the Public Works Department, and Harbor Operations is under the assistant city manager.
The Municipal Operations restructuring would include moving its general services portion into the Public Works Department and allowing its utilities arm to stand as its own department.
General services maintains the beaches, streets, facilities, equipment, parks and trees. Utilities handles water and sewer operations, storm drains, street sweeping, oil, gas, streetlights and other electrical functions. Public Works covers infrastructure and traffic planning, engineering and construction, development review and permitting, and water quality and environmental services.
Tuesday's council meeting starts at 4 p.m. with the special budget session, followed by the regular session at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 100 Civic Center Drive.
