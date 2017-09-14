Times Community News Daily Pilot News

Crews demolishing Costa Mesa community center to make room for new library

Bradley Zint
Major demolition work began this week on Costa Mesa’s Neighborhood Community Center to make way for a new library.

The community center, which is part of Lions Park, was built in the 1980s. Though city officials originally considered converting the roughly 24,000-square-foot center into a new library, the proposal was eventually scrapped because the center needed a considerable amount of work.

The new library will be two stories and contain about 22,860 square feet of space. Lions Park’s existing library, the circular, 8,740-square-foot Donald Dungan branch, will be repurposed into a meeting space to make up for the loss of the community center.

The Lions Park projects are expected to cost a total of about $36.5 million, according to recent estimates, and be completed in 2020.

