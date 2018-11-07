Dixon, Stoaks, Muldoon and Brenner lead in Newport council races

In March this year, then-City Manager Dave Kiff announced his intent to leave in August instead of in spring 2019, as previously planned. Kiff’s supporters accused four members of the City Council — Duffield, Peotter, Muldoon and Mayor Pro Tem Will O’Neill, who is not up for reelection this year — of secretly conspiring to oust the popular Kiff. All four of the council members denied that, as did Kiff.