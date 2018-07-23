Driver killed in crash with Uber car in Newport Beach; 2 other people injured

A driver was killed in a crash with an Uber car after the vehicle the person was driving crossed over a raised median into oncoming traffic on East Coast Highway in Newport Beach late Friday, police said.
Newport Beach officers received a report of a possible drunk driver traveling west on East Coast Highway at 11:47 p.m., said Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer Manzella.
Manzella said the crash occurred near Promontory Drive west of Jamboree Road when the vehicle crossed into eastbound lanes on the highway and crashed into a Scion being used for the Uber ride service.
The Scion driver and a passenger were taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Manzella said.
The driver of the other vehicle, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
It isn’t clear whether intoxication was a factor in the crash. Manzella said police are investigating whether the driver had a medical emergency.
The crash shut down a portion of East Coast Highway for hours.