Man arrested after a shooting at Newport shipyard; 1 person injured

A man was arrested on suspicion of several felonies, including attempted homicide, after a shooting at a Newport Beach shipyard Saturday left one person injured.
Police responded to the 200 block of 21st Street, across Balboa Boulevard from the Newport Pier, shortly before 9:30 a.m. following a report of a man firing a shotgun in the area. Officers found an unarmed suspect and a shotgun nearby, said Newport Beach police spokeswoman Jennifer Manzella.
Another man suffered a minor injury from possible birdshot and was taken to a hospital for treatment, authorities said. Police are trying to determine whether he and the suspect knew each other.
Manzella said the building where the shooting occurred appeared to be a shipyard workshop. She did not identify the shipyard. At least two marine businesses are on that stretch of 21st Street.
Miguel Angel Sandoval, 41, of Lake Forest was arrested without incident, but Manzella said he became combative at Orange County Jail, damaging furniture and insulation in an interview room.
He is suspected of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, negligent discharge of a firearm, shooting at an inhabited building, resisting an officer, damaging jail property, possessing a firearm as a felon or narcotic drug addict, possession of ammunition as a prohibited possessor, possession of narcotic paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance — in this case, methamphetamine — in jail.
His bail was set at $2 million.