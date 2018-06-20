TimesOC: Can a rising Democratic tide capture critical U.S. House seats?

In the run-up to the 2018 midterm elections, Democrats have invested heavily in Orange County congressional races they think could be instrumental in taking back the U.S. House. In the June 5 primary, Democratic candidates made gains in the county’s more reliably Republican areas, putting four congressional seats in play this fall. Republicans maintained the majority of the vote in three races, but saw their margin of victory shrink from previous midterm primary elections. And that could spell trouble in the fall. Los Angeles Times