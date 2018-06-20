TimesOC: Can a rising Democratic tide capture critical U.S. House seats?

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, June 20. Here’s what’s been happening around O.C.
Top story
Will O.C.’s rising Democratic tide be enough to capture critical U.S. House seats?
In the run-up to the 2018 midterm elections, Democrats have invested heavily in Orange County congressional races they think could be instrumental in taking back the U.S. House. In the June 5 primary, Democratic candidates made gains in the county’s more reliably Republican areas, putting four congressional seats in play this fall. Republicans maintained the majority of the vote in three races, but saw their margin of victory shrink from previous midterm primary elections. And that could spell trouble in the fall. Los Angeles Times
Around the county
3 O.C. cities propose shelter sites for the homeless
Officials from three Orange County cities — Anaheim, Huntington Beach and Santa Ana — have proposed new shelter sites to help solve the area’s growing homeless crisis. Los Angeles Times
Young women are seeking a nun’s life with a joyful Vietnamese order
At a time when Catholic church congregations are dwindling across the country, and young people are increasingly choosing not to identify with any religious tradition, Lovers of the Holy Cross has found a way to draw young women into religious life. TimesOC
Environmentalists seek less plastic use by Newport restaurants
The Sierra Club hopes Newport Beach restaurants will cut their use of single-use plastic utensils and food and drink containers to help keep the non-biodegradable items out of the ocean. Daily Pilot
Courts
Nonprofit legal firm represents O.C.’s homeless populations
The Elder Law and Disability Rights Center, a Santa Ana-based nonprofit legal service for seniors and people with disabilities, is embroiled in a number of homelessness-related cases because seniors and the disabled usually make up a significant portion of that population. Most notably, the firm filed a federal lawsuit in January with the intent of preventing officials from clearing an encampment at the Santa Ana River. TimesOC
Business
Milk Box lets customers pay what they want for boba and milk tea
Robert Hoang and Truong Kim were nervous when they deployed a risky business concept earlier this year that allows customers to pay what they want at their Mission Viejo boba and milk tea business, Milk Box. TimesOC
Life & arts
‘The Color Purple’ reimagines a woman’s journey to love
There may be no bigger shoes to step into than Oprah Winfrey’s, but Orange County native Carrie Compere has done so with little fear of comparison to the media mogul’s Oscar-nominated portrayal of Sofia in “The Color Purple,” which runs through Sunday at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. TimesOC
Sports
Will JT Daniels be USC football’s savior?
Irvine resident JT Daniels is the unanimous winner of the Orange County quarterbacking beauty pageant, a state and national champion at Santa Ana Mater Dei High, the Gatorade national player of the year and the assumed savior of USC football over the next three to four seasons. Los Angeles Times