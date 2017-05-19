Volleyball’s April Ross among 15 to be inducted into Newport Harbor High Hall of Fame

When the Newport Harbor High School Alumni Assn. inducts 15 more members into the Newport Beach campus’s Hall of Fame next week, the list will include Olympic and pro beach volleyball player April Ross, drummer Tris Imboden of the band Chicago and former Costa Mesa Police Chief Tom Gazsi.

The 10 alumni and five faculty members will be inducted Thursday during a presentation at Newport Harbor’s Robert B. Wentz Theater. The event begins at 6 p.m. and includes jazz music. Seating is first-come, first-served, and refreshments will be served after the ceremony.

Ross, Class of 2000, won a silver medal at the 2012 Olympics and bronze in 2016.

Imboden, Class of 1969, is the lead drummer for Chicago. He was recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and is noted for his performances on the soundtracks for the movies “Footloose” and “Caddyshack.”

Gazsi, Class of 1979, is a former Newport Beach police officer and Costa Mesa police chief and the current chief of the Port of Los Angeles police.

File photo | Daily Pilot Former Costa Mesa Police Chief Tom Gazsi, pictured in 2014, is one of this year's inductees into the Newport Harbor High School Hall of Fame. Former Costa Mesa Police Chief Tom Gazsi, pictured in 2014, is one of this year's inductees into the Newport Harbor High School Hall of Fame. (File photo | Daily Pilot)

Other honorees are:

Don Cantrell, Class of 1950, journalist who worked at the Daily Pilot and Orange County Register and as a public relations professional for Cypress College

Margot Cunningham, English teacher from 1963 to 1998

Bob Hailey, biology teacher from 1960 to 1996 and a track and field coach

Betty Orbach, English teacher from 1963 to 1988 and a former synchronized swimming star

Dudley Gene Smith, chemistry teacher from 1956 to 1992

Arthur Worden, vocational arts teacher from 1931 to 1952

America Arias, Class of 2005, Emmy-winning news producer

Dr. Ingrid Buhler Pisetsky, Class of 1963, psychiatrist

Jerome Keithley, Class of 1934, former mayor of Stockton and city manager of Palo Alto, Oakland and Glendale

Roderick MacMillian, Class of 1945, local Boys & Girls Club athletic director and former board president for the Newport-Mesa Unified School District

John Shirley, Class of 1942, World War II veteran and former mayor of Livermore

Tod White, Class of 1955, philanthropist

