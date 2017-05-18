Video game tournament, jousting, 'extreme' pogo sticks among new attractions for this year's O.C. Fair

Odds are there won’t be many opportunities to see a live video game tournament, full-contact jousting, a minivan demolition derby, demonstrations from a master chocolatier, “extreme” pogo sticks, an olive oil tasting bar, liqueur- and salsa-making competitions and a supersize Ferris wheel with air-conditioned cabins all in one place.

The 127th annual Orange County Fair is one of them.

All those things and more are among the new features planned for this year’s fair, which runs July 14 through Aug. 13 at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa.

The fair also will include returning favorites such as the All-Alaskan Racing Pigs, comedy hypnotist Mark Yuzuik and the Brew Hee Haw craft beer event, according to a Fair & Event Center news release.

The theme is “Farm Fresh Fun,” a nod to Orange County’s agricultural roots.

Of course, no O.C. Fair would be complete without new gaudy goodies to try, and the culinary concoctions cooked up this year include Flamin’ Hot Cheetos pizza, deep-fried ravioli on a stick and gelato doughnut sandwiches.

A diverse assortment of musicians will provide food for the ears as well.

Headlining acts such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, the B-52s, Pepe Aguilar and Huey Lewis & the News will play in the Pacific Amphitheatre, according to the Fair & Event Center.

That venue also will host a few big-time double bills, such as Michael McDonald and Boz Scaggs, the Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton, and the Isley Brothers and the Commodores.

Another Fair & Event Center venue, The Hangar, will host its own series of summertime performances, including tribute bands for acts such as Queen, Metallica, Pink Floyd, the Bee Gees, Guns N’ Roses and Willie Nelson.

The full concert schedule:

Pacific Amphitheatre

July 8: Steel Pulse/Wailers/Fortunate Youth

July 9: Steel Pulse/Common Kings/The Simpkin Project

July 12: Kenny Loggins/Pacific Symphony

July 13: Dashboard Confessional/All-American Rejects

July 14: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

July 15: Lynyrd Skynyrd/Jeramiah Red

July 16: Happy Together Tour

July 19: Retro Futura

July 20: B-52s/Pacific Symphony

July 21: Slightly Stoopid/Iration/J Boog/The Movement

July 22: Strangelove/Dead Man’s Party

July 23: Pepe Aguilar

July 26: Gavin DeGraw/Calum Scott

July 27: Justin Moore/Tyler Rich

July 28: Roberto Tapia/Larry Hernandez

July 29: Echo & the Bunnymen/Violent Femmes

July 30: Kenny Rogers

Aug. 2: The Band Perry/Alice Wallace

Aug 3: Huey Lewis & the News

Aug. 4: Colbie Caillat/Justin Young

Aug. 5: The Fab Four

Aug. 6: Michael McDonald/Boz Scaggs

Aug. 9: Steve Miller Band/Peter Frampton

Aug. 10: Isley Brothers/Commodores

Aug. 11-12: Rebelution/Nahko & Medicine for the People/Hirie

Aug. 13: Jake Owen/Honey County

Aug. 20: Yurida/Ha*Ash

The Hangar

July 14: Space Oddity

July 15: Which One’s Pink?

July 16: Blue Oyster Cult

July 19: Elton: The Early Years

July 20: Hotel California

July 21: BOSTYX

July 22: Hot August Night

July 23: Metalachi

July 23: Trevor Hall

July 26: I Am King

July 27: Wild Child

July 28: Turn the Page

July 29: Sweet & Tender Hooligans

July 30: Marshall Tucker Band

Aug. 2: Queen Nation

Aug. 3: Bee Gees Gold

Aug. 4: Damage Inc.

Aug. 5: Zeppelin Live

Aug. 6: Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez

Aug. 9: True Willie

Aug. 10: Paradise City

Aug. 11: Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular

Aug. 12-13: iBUYPOWER/OC Fair GameFest

For information about tickets or the schedule for this year’s fair, visit ocfair.com/2017.

luke.money@latimes.com

Twitter @LukeMMoney