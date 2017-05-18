Video game tournament, jousting, 'extreme' pogo sticks among new attractions for this year's O.C. Fair

Odds are there won’t be many opportunities to see a live video game tournament, full-contact jousting, a minivan demolition derby, demonstrations from a master chocolatier, “extreme” pogo sticks, an olive oil tasting bar, liqueur- and salsa-making competitions and a supersize Ferris wheel with air-conditioned cabins all in one place.
The 127th annual Orange County Fair is one of them.
All those things and more are among the new features planned for this year’s fair, which runs July 14 through Aug. 13 at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa.
The fair also will include returning favorites such as the All-Alaskan Racing Pigs, comedy hypnotist Mark Yuzuik and the Brew Hee Haw craft beer event, according to a Fair & Event Center news release.
The theme is “Farm Fresh Fun,” a nod to Orange County’s agricultural roots.
Of course, no O.C. Fair would be complete without new gaudy goodies to try, and the culinary concoctions cooked up this year include Flamin’ Hot Cheetos pizza, deep-fried ravioli on a stick and gelato doughnut sandwiches.
A diverse assortment of musicians will provide food for the ears as well.
Headlining acts such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, the B-52s, Pepe Aguilar and Huey Lewis & the News will play in the Pacific Amphitheatre, according to the Fair & Event Center.
That venue also will host a few big-time double bills, such as Michael McDonald and Boz Scaggs, the Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton, and the Isley Brothers and the Commodores.
Another Fair & Event Center venue, The Hangar, will host its own series of summertime performances, including tribute bands for acts such as Queen, Metallica, Pink Floyd, the Bee Gees, Guns N’ Roses and Willie Nelson.
The full concert schedule:
Pacific Amphitheatre
July 8: Steel Pulse/Wailers/Fortunate Youth
July 9: Steel Pulse/Common Kings/The Simpkin Project
July 12: Kenny Loggins/Pacific Symphony
July 13: Dashboard Confessional/All-American Rejects
July 14: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias
July 15: Lynyrd Skynyrd/Jeramiah Red
July 16: Happy Together Tour
July 19: Retro Futura
July 20: B-52s/Pacific Symphony
July 21: Slightly Stoopid/Iration/J Boog/The Movement
July 22: Strangelove/Dead Man’s Party
July 23: Pepe Aguilar
July 26: Gavin DeGraw/Calum Scott
July 27: Justin Moore/Tyler Rich
July 28: Roberto Tapia/Larry Hernandez
July 29: Echo & the Bunnymen/Violent Femmes
July 30: Kenny Rogers
Aug. 2: The Band Perry/Alice Wallace
Aug 3: Huey Lewis & the News
Aug. 4: Colbie Caillat/Justin Young
Aug. 5: The Fab Four
Aug. 6: Michael McDonald/Boz Scaggs
Aug. 9: Steve Miller Band/Peter Frampton
Aug. 10: Isley Brothers/Commodores
Aug. 11-12: Rebelution/Nahko & Medicine for the People/Hirie
Aug. 13: Jake Owen/Honey County
Aug. 20: Yurida/Ha*Ash
The Hangar
July 14: Space Oddity
July 15: Which One’s Pink?
July 16: Blue Oyster Cult
July 19: Elton: The Early Years
July 20: Hotel California
July 21: BOSTYX
July 22: Hot August Night
July 23: Metalachi
July 23: Trevor Hall
July 26: I Am King
July 27: Wild Child
July 28: Turn the Page
July 29: Sweet & Tender Hooligans
July 30: Marshall Tucker Band
Aug. 2: Queen Nation
Aug. 3: Bee Gees Gold
Aug. 4: Damage Inc.
Aug. 5: Zeppelin Live
Aug. 6: Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez
Aug. 9: True Willie
Aug. 10: Paradise City
Aug. 11: Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular
Aug. 12-13: iBUYPOWER/OC Fair GameFest
For information about tickets or the schedule for this year’s fair, visit ocfair.com/2017.
