TimesOC: Female gamers learn to combat discrimination at UCI summer camp

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, July 19. Here’s what’s been happening around O.C.

TOP STORY

Female gamers, no strangers to online harassment, learn to combat discrimination during UCI camp

Don’t tell anyone online you’re a girl, UC Irvine student Jenny Song’s older brother advised her when she started gaming. At UCI’s eSports Arena’s first girls’ summer camp, young women interested in gaming heard from professional competitors, streamers and gaming companies about inclusion and discrimination. TimesOC

AROUND THE COUNTY

Once-homeless O.C. man is found by his family after 18 years

Ashley Roberts of Ravenna, Ohio, and her brother Bradley Meade had gotten a lead on the whereabouts of their father, Donald Meade, who vanished from their lives in 1999. In April, she pulled out her phone and with a few keystrokes, “Bam!” she recalls. “It popped up.” Voice of OC

While homelessness surges in Disneyland’s shadow, Anaheim removes bus benches

Sweat rolled down Ron Jackson’s face as he pondered, just steps from “the Happiest Place on Earth,” where he would sleep. The homeless man’s hangout had until recently been a grimy bus bench across the street from Disneyland. Then one day, it and the other benches disappeared. Los Angeles Times

ENTERTAINMENT

Unicorn, fried, sweet and hot: We taste the OC Fair food

From Flamin’ Hot Cheetos cheese fries to a chicken sandwich made with doughnuts and heaped with ice cream, we made our way to the Orange County Fair — stomachs rumbling and antacids at the ready — to taste some of the event’s most unconventional gastronomic delights. Daily Pilot

Knights in live action: OC Fair welcomes full-contact jousters for first time

Knights of Valour, a traveling troupe of jousters that zigzags the continent competing before cheering spectators, will battle in the Action Sports Arena at the Orange County Fair through July 23. This is jousting’s first appearance at the fair. Daily Pilot

CRIME & COURTS

Mystery jumper '8booth' sentenced for videotaped leaps in Laguna and Newport

A man known as the masked thrill-seeker “8booth,” notorious for videos of his death-defying leaps off buildings and cliffs in Laguna Beach and Newport Beach, has been sentenced to probation, community service and a day in Orange County Jail. Daily Pilot

Death penalty reinstated for woman who fatally stabbed O.C. girl in 1990

A federal appeals court has reinstated a death sentence for Maria Del Rosio Alfaro, convicted of murdering a 9-year-old Orange County girl a quarter-century ago. Los Angeles Times

St. James church property in Newport is under bishop’s control, judge rules

A Superior Court judge has ruled that Los Angeles Episcopal Bishop J. Jon Bruno has legal control over the St. James the Great church property in Newport Beach. The decision basically clears Bruno to sell the property, which he has contracted to do twice since 2015. Daily Pilot

POLITICS

Report says district attorney's investigator couldn’t corroborate several claims against D.A.’s bitter rival

An investigator with the Orange County district attorney’s office was unable to confirm several allegations in a probe of county Supervisor Todd Spitzer. Los Angeles Times

Candidate challenging Rep. Royce wins Emily’s List endorsement

Emily's List, the national abortion-rights advocacy group focused on electing women, is backing Orange County pediatrician Mai Khanh Tran in her race against Rep. Ed Royce (R-Fullerton). Los Angeles Times

BUSINESS & REAL ESTATE

Still Fast after 50 years: Barber is a Newport institution

“Fast” Eddie Bañuelos moved into an unassuming Corona del Mar storefront at 333 Marigold Ave. in July 1967 and hasn’t left — and doesn’t seem likely to. At 79 years old, he cuts hair all day, five days a week. Daily Pilot

The Resort at Pelican Hill courts the local crowd in addition to overnight guests

Nearby residents may think The Resort at Pelican Hill caters only to tourists, but in the past six months the upscale Newport Coast hotel has launched initiatives aimed at attracting neighbors for dinner, drinks and activities. Daily Pilot

Please let us know what we can do to make this newsletter more useful to you. Send comments, complaints and ideas to dailypilot@latimes.com.