TimesOC: Emergency declaration sets stage for removal of homeless encampment

Top story

Anaheim's emergency declaration sets stage for removal of huge homeless encampment

Anaheim last week declared a state of emergency, clearing the way for the removal of hundreds of people living in a landscape dotted with trash and used hypodermic needles and lacking toilet facilities. Los Angeles Times

Around the county

Huntington Beach residents say excessive airplane noise is hurting their quality of life

For some Huntington Beach residents, a barrage of airplane noise is becoming all too familiar since the Federal Aviation Administration rolled out new air traffic procedures over the past year. Daily Pilot

Police investigate complaints that officers set off illegal fireworks July 5

An investigation into residents’ allegations that police officers set off illegal fireworks over a Huntington Beach neighborhood early July 5 has contributed to ongoing tensions between the city’s police chief and the police officers union, according to city officials. Daily Pilot

Chancellor apologizes after UC Irvine rescinds admission offers

UC Irvine Chancellor Howard Gillman apologized for the “unacceptable distress” caused to students after the campus abruptly rescinded nearly 500 admission offers this summer, and pledged the mistakes would not recur. Los Angeles Times

Arts & entertainment

Marc Masterson to depart as artistic director at South Coast Repertory

Marc Masterson, artistic director of South Coast Repertory in Costa Mesa, will leave his post when his contract expires at the end of the current season, the theater announced. Los Angeles Times

Pat Boone celebrates 60 years of show business with O.C. concert

Crooner Pat Boone is embarking on his closing national tour with a special concert Sept. 23 at The Coach House in San Juan Capistrano. Daily Pilot

Food

Tastemakers Orange County celebrates Asian and Pacific-Islander cuisine

Nearly 20 Asian and Pacific Islander chefs — all from award-winning eateries across the county, all too humble to take credit for their magnificence — will be displaying their undeniable influence today (Sept. 20) at the second annual Tastemakers of Orange County, a cultural celebration and all-you-can-sample food festival benefiting the Orange County Asian and Pacific Islander Community Alliance (OCAPICA). TimesOC

Business & real estate

400 Spectrum Center opens, becoming O.C.'s tallest office building

Hovering tall over the Irvine Spectrum retail and business area, near the convergence of the I-5 and the I-405 freeways, stands Irvine’s newest office building, 400 Spectrum Center. Built by the Irvine Co. in only 19 months, the shimmering blue and gray structure had its grand opening on Sept. 14. TimesOC

