TimesOC: Emergency declaration sets stage for removal of homeless encampment

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, Sept. 20. Here’s what’s been happening around O.C.
Top story
Anaheim's emergency declaration sets stage for removal of huge homeless encampment
Anaheim last week declared a state of emergency, clearing the way for the removal of hundreds of people living in a landscape dotted with trash and used hypodermic needles and lacking toilet facilities. Los Angeles Times
Around the county
Huntington Beach residents say excessive airplane noise is hurting their quality of life
For some Huntington Beach residents, a barrage of airplane noise is becoming all too familiar since the Federal Aviation Administration rolled out new air traffic procedures over the past year. Daily Pilot
Police investigate complaints that officers set off illegal fireworks July 5
An investigation into residents’ allegations that police officers set off illegal fireworks over a Huntington Beach neighborhood early July 5 has contributed to ongoing tensions between the city’s police chief and the police officers union, according to city officials. Daily Pilot
Chancellor apologizes after UC Irvine rescinds admission offers
UC Irvine Chancellor Howard Gillman apologized for the “unacceptable distress” caused to students after the campus abruptly rescinded nearly 500 admission offers this summer, and pledged the mistakes would not recur. Los Angeles Times
Arts & entertainment
Marc Masterson to depart as artistic director at South Coast Repertory
Marc Masterson, artistic director of South Coast Repertory in Costa Mesa, will leave his post when his contract expires at the end of the current season, the theater announced. Los Angeles Times
Pat Boone celebrates 60 years of show business with O.C. concert
Crooner Pat Boone is embarking on his closing national tour with a special concert Sept. 23 at The Coach House in San Juan Capistrano. Daily Pilot
Food
Tastemakers Orange County celebrates Asian and Pacific-Islander cuisine
Nearly 20 Asian and Pacific Islander chefs — all from award-winning eateries across the county, all too humble to take credit for their magnificence — will be displaying their undeniable influence today (Sept. 20) at the second annual Tastemakers of Orange County, a cultural celebration and all-you-can-sample food festival benefiting the Orange County Asian and Pacific Islander Community Alliance (OCAPICA). TimesOC
Business & real estate
400 Spectrum Center opens, becoming O.C.'s tallest office building
Hovering tall over the Irvine Spectrum retail and business area, near the convergence of the I-5 and the I-405 freeways, stands Irvine’s newest office building, 400 Spectrum Center. Built by the Irvine Co. in only 19 months, the shimmering blue and gray structure had its grand opening on Sept. 14. TimesOC
Please let us know what we can do to make this newsletter more useful to you. Send comments, complaints and ideas to dailypilot@latimes.com.