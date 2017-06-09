Fashionable fidos show their style at Costa Mesa's Paws on Parade

Pooches of all shapes and sizes strutted their stuff Friday evening during the Paws on Parade canine fashion show at the Costa Mesa Bark Park.

Entrants vied to be top dog in a variety of categories, including best in show, most glamorous, most original and most debonair.

Additional awards recognized dogs decked out in the best casual and active wear and for forming the best pair with an owner.

There was even a swimsuit category.

The three-hour event — a production of the city and the nonprofit Costa Mesa Bark Park Foundation — also included local vendors and pet adoption opportunities.