Group trying to recall Newport's Peotter will start circulating petitions Friday

Proponents of a recall effort against Newport Beach City Councilman Scott Peotter plan to set up their petition tables starting Friday.

Signature gatherers for the Committee to Recall Scott Peotter will be stationed outside the Newport Beach Central Library, 1000 Avocado Ave., and the Oasis Senior Center, 801 Narcissus Ave., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The group, which seeks a special recall election, is awaiting word from shopping center owners on when and where they can set up booths outside shops, said committee spokeswoman Lynn Swain.

The recall group also has blank petition forms available on its website that can be downloaded, filled out and mailed in.

In April, the group served Peotter with its intent to recall him, and the city clerk’s office approved the petition forms last week.

The committee has until Oct. 30 to gather enough valid signatures — at least 15% of the city’s registered voters, or about 8,500 names — to take the matter to a public vote.

Recall proponents have cited several issues of policy and civility — from Peotter’s support of high-density development to complaints that he has insulted residents and colleagues.

Peotter has said he’s being targeted for being “politically incorrect” and that policy disagreements should be addressed when he’s up for reelection next year.

hillary.davis@latimes.com

Twitter: @Daily_PilotHD