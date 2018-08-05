5 dead in small-plane crash near South Coast Plaza

Five people aboard were killed when a twin-engine Cessna airplane crashed in a parking lot in Santa Ana near Costa Mesa’s South Coast Plaza mall on Sunday afternoon, officials said.
The plane went down at about 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a Staples store in the 3800 block of Bristol Street, according to Capt. Steve Concialdi of the Orange County Fire Authority..
As it crashed, it hit at least one unoccupied car, Concialdi said. No one on the ground was believed to be hurt.
The nearby intersection of Sunflower Avenue and Bristol Street was closed in all directions near the crash site, just northeast of the mall and near the boundary of Costa Mesa and Santa Ana, OCFA Capt. Tony Bommarito said. It is about a mile northwest of John Wayne Airport.
KTLA and City News Service contributed to this report.
2:10 p.m.: This article was updated with additional details.
This article was originally published at 1:40 p.m.