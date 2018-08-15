Political Landscape: Newport chamber to kick off council candidate forum season

The Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce will present the city’s first council candidate forum of the 2018 election season on Aug. 23.
City Council incumbents and challengers will discuss their positions from 7:30 to 9 a.m. in the Friends Room at the Newport Beach Central Library, 1000 Avocado Ave. Doors will open at 7 a.m. for a free continental breakfast.
Lucy Dunn, chief executive of the Orange County Business Council, will moderate the event.
Admission is free, but the chamber suggests making reservations by contacting Pam Smith at psmith@newportbeach.com or (949) 729-4411.
Eight candidates are up for four available seats in Districts 1, 3, 4 and 6. They are:
District 1: Incumbent Diane Dixon and Mike Glenn
District 3: Incumbent Marshall “Duffy” Duffield and Tim Stoaks
District 4: Incumbent Kevin Muldoon and Roy Englebrecht
District 6: Incumbent Scott Peotter and Joy Brenner