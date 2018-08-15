DAILY PILOT

Political Landscape: Newport chamber to kick off council candidate forum season

By Daily Pilot Staff
Aug 15, 2018 | 2:25 PM
Eight candidates are lined up for November’s Newport Beach City Council election. They are, clockwise from upper left, Diane Dixon, Marshall “Duffy” Duffield, Tim Stoaks, Kevin Muldoon, Roy Englebrecht, Scott Peotter, Joy Brenner and Mike Glenn. (File Photos)

The Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce will present the city’s first council candidate forum of the 2018 election season on Aug. 23.

City Council incumbents and challengers will discuss their positions from 7:30 to 9 a.m. in the Friends Room at the Newport Beach Central Library, 1000 Avocado Ave. Doors will open at 7 a.m. for a free continental breakfast.

Lucy Dunn, chief executive of the Orange County Business Council, will moderate the event.

Admission is free, but the chamber suggests making reservations by contacting Pam Smith at psmith@newportbeach.com or (949) 729-4411.

Eight candidates are up for four available seats in Districts 1, 3, 4 and 6. They are:

District 1: Incumbent Diane Dixon and Mike Glenn

District 3: Incumbent Marshall “Duffy” Duffield and Tim Stoaks

District 4: Incumbent Kevin Muldoon and Roy Englebrecht

District 6: Incumbent Scott Peotter and Joy Brenner

