Demonstrators protest Poseidon’s proposed desalination plant along PCH

A group of environmental activists demonstrated in Huntington Beach Saturday to protest Poseidon Water’s proposed ocean desalination plant.
Led by the Costa Mesa-based Orange County Coastkeeper, demonstrators participated in a beach clean up near Tower 2 at Huntington State Beach.
The event is ahead of the Orange County Water District meeting Wednesday where officials are expected to vote on updated terms for buying Poseidon’s water.
Poseidon’s project has long been disputed by environmentalists, who say the $1 billion plant would harm marine life by trapping it in an intake system and by discharging briny water back into the ocean.
Poseidon has said there would be no significant impact on sea creatures and has committed to an environmental protection and energy efficiency plan.