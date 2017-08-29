New principals coming to coastal Orange County schools

With a new school year comes a new principal for many campuses in coastal Orange County school districts.

Here are the start dates and new leadership for local schools:

Huntington Beach Union High School District: First day of school, Wednesday

No new principals.

Newport-Mesa Unified School District: First day of school, Sept. 5

Newport Elementary — Amanda Estrada, formerly the assistant principal of College Park and Mariners elementary schools, is now heading the Newport Beach campus. She has been with Newport-Mesa Unified for 12 years, teaching several grades during that time. She has also served in various adjunct positions, including grade level chair, leadership team, school site council and GATE trainer.

Back Bay/Monte Vista High — Marc Trocchio was appointed to head the campus in August. He is formerly the assistant principal for Marina and Fountain Valley high schools in the Huntington Beach Union High School District. He has also has served as a guidance counselor, teacher and assistant principal of San Dieguito Academy and La Costa Canyon High School.

Costa Mesa Middle — Jennifer Padilla has 17 years of educational experience. She last served as interim principal of John Glenn High School in Norwalk. Padilla has also been dean of students at Norwalk High School and an assistant principal and English teacher at Silverado High School in Victorville.

Rea Elementary — Duane Cox, an educator for about 20 years, is heading the Costa Mesa campus. His experience includes serving as principal of Newport Coast Elementary, administrator of student programs for the Orange County Department of Education and a principal and classroom teacher in Huntington Beach City School District.

College Park Elementary — Rich Rodriguez comes to the Costa Mesa campus after serving at Newport Elementary. He has also been principal of TeWinkle Middle School and is a former teacher for Newport-Mesa Unified.

Newport Coast Elementary — Julie McCormick comes to the Newport Beach campus after serving as principal of College Park Elementary in Costa Mesa, where she spearheaded a Mandarin language immersion program. She has also been a teacher at Eastbluff Elementary, principal of Pomona Elementary and a principal in the Santa Ana Unified School District. Her departure from College Park earlier this year caused some frustration among parents, who praised her skills, particularly her ability to speak English, Spanish and some Mandarin.

Ocean View School District: First day of school, Sept. 6

No new principals.

Laguna Beach Unified School District: First day of school, Sept. 5

Laguna Beach High School — Jason Allemann comes to the campus after years as principal of Dana Hills High School. He has also worked as a principal, assistant principal and school counselor in the Anaheim Union High School District.

Fountain Valley School District: First day of school, Sept. 6

No new principals.

Huntington Beach City School District: First day of school, Sept. 7

Dwyer Middle School — Christa Glembocki begins her first full year at Dwyer, where she has served as principal since the spring. Glembocki is a veteran educator with more than 15 years of experience, including positions as an assistant principal at Tustin Unified School District middle school campuses.

Sowers Middle School — John Ashby also begins his first full school year as principal of Sowers, where he took the helm last spring. Ashby has also been an assistant principal in the Chino Valley Unified School District and a Spanish teacher in the Bonita Unified School District.

