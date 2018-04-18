Hearing on school trustee's request for permanent restraining order against Huntington Beach blogger is postponed

A court hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning to consider an Ocean View School District board member's request for a permanent restraining order against a Huntington Beach blogger was postponed to May 9.
The Orange County Superior Court hearing will determine whether to extend a temporary restraining order that trustee Gina Clayton-Tarvin, 46, obtained against Charles Keeler Johnson, known better as Chuck Johnson, 56. The temporary order was granted March 26 by Judge Timothy Stafford.
Clayton-Tarvin alleges Johnson has threatened her on social media and at school board meetings, causing her to "fear for my own safety and for that of my immediate family members," according to court documents.
Johnson, who manages HBSledgehammer.com, argues that Clayton-Tarvin is using the court to stifle criticism.
