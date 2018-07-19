Costa Mesa police arrest teen suspected of robbing a 7-Eleven twice in one night

Costa Mesa police Tuesday arrested a teenager suspected of robbing a 7-Eleven store twice Sunday night.
Authorities announced the arrest Wednesday but did not detail the circumstances of it or give the suspect’s name or age since he is a minor.
Officers responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery at the store at 1548 Adams Ave. at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police said a robber entered the store with a blue bandanna covering his face, walked behind the counter and pushed the clerk before making off with cash, tobacco products and lighters, said police spokeswoman Roxi Fyad.
Police say the same person had entered the store without the bandanna at about 7 p.m. and asked for cigarettes. He then slapped the clerk and took the cigarettes from the employee’s hand before running away, Fyad said.
The clerk didn’t notify police until the second robbery, Fyad said.
Police released surveillance video Tuesday in an effort to identify a suspect. The arrest was made Tuesday night, Fyad said.