Sewage spill in Laguna Beach closes part of ocean to swimmers

A portion of ocean water in Laguna Beach is closed to swimming, surfing and diving after about 5,000 gallons of sewage spilled into the water Friday.

A buildup of grease blocked a sewage line in the 1100 block of Gaviota Drive, sending raw sewage up through a manhole and into a nearby storm drain, said Anthony Martinez, water quality program manager for the Orange County Health Care Agency.

The agency closed the area between Legion Street and Bluebird Canyon Drive at about 7 p.m. Friday.

The agency plans to reduce the closure area to 500 feet north and south of Brooks Street by Monday afternoon, Martinez said. The entire area could reopen as early as Tuesday, he said.

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN