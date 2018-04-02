Man hospitalized after stabbing at Huntington Beach mobile home park; suspect arrested

One person is in custody after a man was hospitalized in a stabbing at a Huntington Beach mobile home park Sunday night.
Huntington Beach police responded to the 7600 block of Garfield Avenue at about 10 p.m. after receiving a call about an assault, police said.
The incident occurred at Huntington Mobile Estates, according to OnScene TV.
A man was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.
A person, whom police did not identify, was arrested in connection with the incident, though police are still investigating.
