2 men charged in stabbing, attempted robbery in Huntington Beach plead not guilty

Two men facing felony charges in connection with a stabbing and attempted robbery in Huntington Beach pleaded not guilty last week, Orange County Superior Court records show.
Clifford Barnett Haines, 38, of Huntington Beach and Nicholas Joseph Deleonardi, 31, of Anaheim each face charges of attempted murder, attempted second-degree robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, all felonies, according to court records.
A criminal complaint filed in Orange County Superior Court alleges that Haines and Deleonardi attempted to rob one man and stabbed another.
Haines also faces another felony charge based on allegations that he smuggled heroin into the Huntington Beach jail, according to the criminal complaint.
Haines pleaded not guilty April 4. Deleonardi pleaded not guilty the following day.
The situation unfolded at about 10 p.m April 1 when Huntington Beach police responded to an assault call at Huntington Mobile Estates, 7652 Garfield Ave.
According to neighbors, the victim, whom authorities did not identify, was stabbed in the stomach and called 911 as he propped himself against a concrete wall near homes. He was treated at a hospital and survived, police said.
Several hours later, neighbors said they heard police calling for someone in one of the homes to surrender.
Haines was arrested shortly after 3 a.m. April 2. Deleonardi was arrested a day later. It is unclear how police tied the two men to the crimes.
Haines and Deleonardi are being held at the county jail in Santa Ana in lieu of $550,000 and $615,000 bail, respectively. Both are due in court this week for pretrial hearings.
