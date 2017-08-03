Huntington's Surfing Walk of Fame welcomes new inductees

The names of several surfing notables were etched in granite stones Thursday morning during the 24th annual Surfing Walk of Fame ceremony in Huntington Beach.

Hundreds took a break from U.S. Open of Surfing action at the nearby beach to gather in front of Jack’s Surfboards at 101 Main St. for the inductions of Jeff Hakman (as Surf Pioneer), Barton Lynch (Surf Champion), Pam Burridge (Woman of the Year), Jim Jenks (Surf Culture) and Timmy Reyes (Local Hero).

Five coaches from the Huntington Beach High School surf team, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, also were added to the Walk: Bill Garland (1967-68), Bruce Gabrielson (1969-75), Rob Hill (1976-81), Chuck Allen (1981-88) and Andy Verdone (1988 to present).

Walk of Fame honoree Barton Lynch laughs as he addresses the audience during Thursday's induction ceremony in front of Jack's Surfboards in Huntington Beach.

Lynch, a 1988 world champion, claimed 17 championship tour wins during his 15-year career, including winning the U.S. Open’s precursor, the OP Pro, in 1987 and 1991 in Huntington Beach, according to a news release.

Hakman won the Pipeline Masters in 1971 and became the first non-Australian to take the Bell Beach trophy in 1976. He also co-founded Quiksilver USA.

Jenks helped change surfing culture with his Irvine-based Ocean Pacific, or OP, surf clothing brand.

Reyes, of Huntington Beach, began surfing at age 5 and rolled through a stellar amateur career before turning pro upon graduation from Edison High School in 2000.

Burridge started surfing in 1975 at age 10 and won the Australian national title at 15. She took the women’s world championship in 1990.

Andy Verdone speaks Thursday during the Surfing Walk of Fame induction ceremony, where he and four other Huntington Beach High School surfing coaches were honored.

