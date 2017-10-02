Newport Beach off-duty police officer and city staff member injured in Las Vegas concert shooting

An off-duty Newport Beach police officer and a city staff member were among roughly 400 people injured when a gunman opened fire Sunday night at an outdoor country music festival near the Las Vegas Strip, local authorities said.

More than 22,000 concert-goers sought cover or fled as a barrage of what sounded like machine-gun fire ripped through the crowd beginning at 10:08 p.m. At least 58 people were killed.

The injuries suffered by the Newport Beach staff member and police officer are not life-threatening, according to Newport Beach police spokeswoman Jennifer Manzella.

Their names have not been released.

“Our thoughts are with everyone involved in last night’s incident, including the family and loved ones affected by this tragedy, and law enforcement, other first-responders and medical staff who work tirelessly to preserve life,” Manzella said in a statement.

Authorities have called the tragedy the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

