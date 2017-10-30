Westin South Coast Plaza employees work up Halloween fun by calling on clients in costume

A handful of employees at the Westin South Coast Plaza hotel in Costa Mesa made it their job to have some fun this Halloween by donning costumes to meet with clients.

Five members of the Westin sales team met at the hotel at 686 Anton Blvd. early in the morning Monday to get ready for their creepy close-ups.

After a few hours of preparation, the crew — which included a mermaid, fairies of the dark and a unicorn — hit the town to thank clients who have held meetings and other events at the hotel and to drop off Halloween-themed cookies.

Last year, some hotel employees made the rounds dressed as zombies.

