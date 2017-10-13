Woman arrested after pursuit in stolen vehicle, Costa Mesa police say

A 19-year-old woman was arrested early Friday after a brief pursuit by Costa Mesa police near South Coast Plaza, authorities said.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the 3400 block of Smalley Road at 12:51 a.m. When police arrived, they found a woman sleeping in the back seat of a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe, said police Sgt. Bang Le.

Officers tried to speak with her, but she jumped into the driver’s seat and took off, Le said.

Police chased the SUV into the South Coast Plaza parking lot, where it crashed into a landscaped area.

Le said the woman ran away and hid in a nearby parking structure. After a 10-minute search, officers found the suspect, identified as Erin Woodruff of Buena Park.

Officers determined the SUV had been reported stolen from Anaheim.

Woodruff was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft and recklessly evading officers, Le said.

