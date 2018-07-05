Campers learn to survive ‘zombie’ encounters at Oak Canyon Nature Center

“Zombie Survival Camp was developed by Sarah Heckel, a high school student who earned her Girl Scout Gold Award for implementing the program,” Spagg said. “Sarah identified a need for teen programming and worked with Oak Canyon Nature Center staff to implement this unique opportunity for participants 12 to 14 years old. She used her own outdoor experiences to create fun and engaging experiences focused on teamwork, leadership, survival skills, craft projects, games and guest speakers.”