TimesOC: How 5 O.C. cities are working to pull down the rising cost of a pension ‘mess’

TOP STORY

How 5 O.C. cities are working to pull down the rising cost of a pension ‘mess’

Local cities are set to dedicate millions of dollars more per year on top of already-determined payments to try to bring down unfunded employee pension liabilities that are running up to seven times higher than a decade ago. With California’s pension crisis clearly defined, cities are beginning to budget for even larger payments to the state retirement system to keep ahead of interest. Daily Pilot

AROUND THE COUNTY

Anaheim wrestles over homeless anti-camping ordinance

Anaheim City Council members have failed to endorse an existing anti-camping ordinance aimed at people living on the streets, tabling a request by Councilwoman Kris Murray to “reaffirm” the city’s existing approach to addressing homelessness. Voice of OC

O.C. coroner botches an ID, and a family buries a stranger, not their homeless son

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is investigating why the coroner’s office misidentified a body found behind a Fountain Valley Verizon store. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS

Political Road Map: California's big change in voting rules is off to a rocky start for 2018

Perhaps no part of California has thought more about the future of voting than Orange County. And yet when it comes to a sweeping change to state elections, the county has decided to take a pass. Los Angeles Times

FOOD

What to eat now: Sarah Bennett’s favorite Orange County dishes

From crawfish macaroni and cheese to Mexican sushi, these are the most important dishes, as judged by food critic Sarah Bennett, that landed in O.C. in the past year. TimesOC

Food Network star Simon Majumdar will host the Pacific Wine and Food Classic

The Pacific Wine and Food Classic, an event featuring more than 100 food, wine and cocktail stations, is coming to Newport Beach this August. Daily Pilot

BUSINESS & REAL ESTATE

YouTube CEO announces new mobile and VR features at VidCon

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki announced new features to the company’s mobile and desktop platforms at the eighth annual VidCon conference in Anaheim. Los Angeles Times

What's that robot doing at Irvine Spectrum? It's on security guard patrol

If you thought you saw a robot roaming the Irvine Spectrum Center, you were right. The Irvine Co. has begun testing a fully autonomous robot to supplement security efforts. Daily Pilot

SPORTS

Column: Former Ducks Teemu Selanne and Paul Kariya elected to Hockey Hall of Fame

Teemu Selanne and Paul Kariya, who played for the Anaheim Ducks, each won a place this week in the Hockey Hall of Fame. Los Angeles Times

