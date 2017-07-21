Newport Beach's new high-end rentals come with five-star resort amenities

A private fitness training center, on-site massage therapy, a luxury dog wash, food delivery and a putting green are all amenities offered to the residents and their four-legged friends at one of Newport Beach’s most exclusive properties.

Whether it’s catered parties and cooking classes or personal shopping assistance at Villas Fashion Island, no indulgence or service has been overlooked at the luxury apartments nestled within Newport Center, its designers said.

Villas Fashion Island — the high-end, high-profile rental building the Irvine Co. debuted in Newport Beach earlier this year — is considered Orange County’s premier luxury apartment community. The homes have pushed the imagination of what rental housing can be.

The 16-acre community of 524 apartments offers a selection of loft-style units, and 66 of those residences have direct-access private garages. Guest valet parking is available, too.

A one-bedroom, one-bath and study goes for $3,450 a month while the Grand Villa’s two-bedroom, two-bath with loft is $8,600 a month.

To create the high-end apartments, designers explored how the luxury consumer is looking to live today. They considered how to provide an appealing alternative to home-ownership in Newport Beach for consumers who wished not to live on the West Coast permanently, for families who might be downsizing from a home and for people wanting to be close to businesses, retail or the water in Newport Beach.

“A lot of inspiration came from The Resort at Pelican Hill with the quality of service and expectation,” said Bruno Viterbo, vice president of design at Irvine Co. “We’re never going to push the boundaries of design. We won’t be too trendy where it’s cool for a couple of years.”

Viterbo, who has worked for the Irvine Co. for more than three years, collaborated with Alison Simensen Keller, Irvine Co. director of design apartment development, to create resident and design profiles that could ensure consistency.

Each apartment layout consists of open plans with island kitchens and was designed to deliver diverse looks enhanced with curated art, accessories and furniture reflecting luxury customers’ lifestyle choices.

All interiors are finished with quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances, wine refrigerators and self-learning Nest thermostats. Windows are double-paned and all floors are soundproofed with additional padding and insulation to further provide privacy.

Residences have 9-foot ceiling heights for most apartment homes with an 11-foot ceiling height on the top floor.

The Cosmopolitan model apartment is the most upscale type at the property, the designers said.

There is neutral-colored carpeting in the bedroom and its kitchen is equipped with Jenn-Air appliances and outdoor views. Kohler plumbing fixtures and a quartzite vanity is featured in the bathroom.

The development’s Italian-inspired architecture and grounds are enhanced with more than 53,000 shrubs and 1,000 mature trees — all manicured at the uniformed heights so all landscaping appears trimmed and tidy.

The exterior includes a mix of gathering places and activities that include five pools with its own courtyard, a bocce court and dining terraces with pizza ovens.

“Everything has a story here and that’s part of the property’s character,” said Santosh Kuruvilla, Villas Fashion Island general manager.

The concept was to represent the emerging housing market that offers the craftsmanship of a new home while also offering the convenience of a luxury apartment community.

Amenities, design and services are never finished and are still being refined as property management and designers wish to further personalize the community, Viterbo said.

“We really care about these details,” Viterbo said. “It’s like a home — you’re never quite done.”

