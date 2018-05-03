Diverse coalition comes together in O.C. to push back against anti-sanctuary movement

As an Orange County native, Ogawa said she had never before seen so much anti-immigrant rhetoric. In March, she offered public comment to the Board of Supervisors in support of the sanctuary state law while some in the audience shouted, "You're a liar!" "You don't know what you're saying!" and "You don't belong here!" A woman who testified after her was greeted with chants of "ICE, ICE baby" and "You're all illegal."