Father of Christmas: Ebenezer Scrooge returns to South Coast Repertory

The Christmas season is a time for traditions, and among Orange County’s most favored is South Coast Repertory’s production of “A Christmas Carol.”

“‘A Christmas Carol’ resonates deeply with me. It inspires me on a professional level and has become a beacon to me on a personal level,” said the theater’s artistic director, David Ivers.

This year, the production celebrates its 42nd year of sharing Jerry Patch’s adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic, with shows running through Dec. 24.

As holiday curmudgeons go, there are none as well known (with their own catch phrase, no less) as Ebenezer Scrooge, save for maybe the Grinch. In some ways, Scrooge is the father of Christmas. His dynamic of turning over a new holly leaf from “bah humbug” to embracing the true spirit of Christmas is one that can be found in nearly all subsequent Christmas stories that followed.

Dickens published his holiday ghost story in 1843, during a time when Britain was experiencing a resurgence in the celebration of Christmas and traditions like Christmas trees were being popularized by Queen Victoria. “A Christmas Carol” contains caroling, feasting, gathering with family and of course, the spirit of generosity. It is returned to year after year, with many adaptations on the stage, television and film.

In Patch’s adaptation, Ebenezer Scrooge’s top hat and red scarf hold significance, and many audience members donned red scarves at a recent matinee performance at South Coast Repertory.

Among the boons of putting on a play annually for over three decades is an experienced cast, for which the production has become its own tradition of sorts. Hisa Takakuwa directs, after serving as assistant director for 14 years and also appearing in the production for 14 more. South Coast Repertory founding member Richard Doyle returns for his second year as Ebenezer Scrooge, bringing with him 37 years of ‘A Christmas Carol’ experience.

Richard Doyle as Ebenezer Scrooge in South Coast Repertory’s “A Christmas Carol,” which runs through Christmas Eve. (Jenny Graham / South Coast Repertory)

“Everyone who saw Richard Doyle take the top hat and scarf and make it his own last year knew they were watching something special. When you combine that with Hisa Takakuwa’s knowledge and artistry, an outstanding cast and stellar creative team, you have a truly special holiday experience,” said Ivers.

Doyle has played many of the shows characters, including the Ghosts of Christmas Past and Present, Fezziwig, Scrooge’s nephew, Fred, and both solicitors.

“This year will be slightly different because this year, I will have an ownership of this amazing role I was charged with creating for the first time last year,” Doyle said. “Now, rather than working to make it my own, it will be my story to tell.”

Doyle’s Scrooge encompasses literature’s most miserable miser without being too nasty in the first act and exhibits contagious giddy joy by the last.

Richard Soto and Richard Doyle in South Coast Repertory’s 2022 production of “A Christmas Carol,” by Charles Dickens, adapted by Jerry Patch. (Jenny Graham / South Coast Repertory)

Preston Maybank plays Bob Cratchit, Michael Manuel is the ghost of Marley, Richard Soto is the Ghost of Christmas Present, and Jennifer Parsons plays the Ghost of Christmas Past. Melody Butiu is Mrs. Fezziwig, William Francis McGuire is Mr. Fezziwig and Larry Bates is Fred.

Dickens wrote other Christmas stories during his career, but none are visited as often as “A Christmas Carol.” Doyle said the reason South Coast Repertory returns to the story each year goes beyond tradition.

“Actors are at heart storytellers, and as stories go, this is a great one,” Doyle said.

