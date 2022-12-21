‘Raising the bar’: Collage Culinary Experience reaches higher at South Coast Plaza

It has been two years since Collage Culinary Experience opened at South Coast Plaza’s Bloomingdale’s Wing. Founder Morgan Zhang promised to create an elevated dining collective with chef-driven concepts and international cuisine, and the space has indeed pulled some heavy hitters.

Collage is currently home to southern Chinese concept Paradise Dynasty, ramen shop Le Shrimp Ramen and Mah Jong’s by Chef Mike.

Within the last six months, Collage has also welcomed two new eateries, with more slated to open in 2023.

Bruxie, a fried chicken and waffle sandwich concept, and Mochinut, a Japanese-inspired mochi doughnut concept, now have locations open at the collective.

Mochinuts in blueberry and brown sugar latte. (Criselda Yee )

Founded in 2010, Bruxie has locations in Brea, Orange, Santa Monica and North Hollywood and specializes in waffle sandwiches, stuffed with savory fillings like Nashville hot fried chicken and New York-deli-style pastrami and sweet flavors like Nutella and banana or crème brulée.

Mochinut is known for its rice flour mochi doughnuts that combine Japanese-style doughnuts with glazing techniques used on American donuts. Mochi donuts originated in Hawaii, and the rice flour gives them a satisfyingly chewy texture, different from that of a yeast or cake doughnut. Mochinut’s doughnuts are made of a connected circle of eight dough balls and are available in flavors like chocolate, strawberry, matcha and taro. The menu also features Korean rice flour hot dogs, bubble tea drinks and soft-serve ice cream.

“Bruxie and Mochinut are incredible additions to Collage, and we look forward to welcoming more exciting new concepts in 2023,” Zhang said in a press release.

Blossoms & Brass, PhoHolic and Cha Redefine will all come to Collage in early 2023.

Blossoms & Brass, an artisanal cocktail-forward concept, will offer unique bar/café-style bites influenced by Japanese flavor-profiles and Italian style.

Founded by Gordon Pham, PhoHolic’s original location is in Little Saigon in Westminster, with a second location at the popular Rodeo 39 in Stanton, where it enjoyed rank as the number one tenant in terms of sales in 2021. PhoHolic serves the traditional Vietnamese soup in large stainless steel bowls, along with a half-sheet pan of accoutrements.

Cha Redefine is a tea and coffee shop founded by tea enthusiasts and offers exclusive premium tea blends from Asia. Tea bases include blends like Sri Lanka Ceylon black tea and Fu Jian An Xi Oolong tea.

The new offerings will round out Zhang’s vision of creating a food collective, rather than another food hall.

“As a one-stop shop for elevated local and international cuisine, we plan to continue raising the bar with unique world-inspired dining experiences,” said Zhang.

