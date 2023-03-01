Sweets eatery says ‘Let them eat Oreo bundt cake’

Have your cake and cookie and eat it too. To celebrate Oreo cookies’ 111th birthday, specialty cake company Nothing Bundt Cake has launched a new Oreo cookies and cream flavor to its existing menu of cake flavors.

“We couldn’t think of a sweeter partnership than bringing together our recipe with the iconic Oreo cookie,” said Nothing Bundt Cakes Chief Marketing Officer Angie Eckelkamp.

The new flavor starts with the cake company’s classic white cake baked with Oreo cookie pieces and topped with its signature cream cheese frosting. Available as bite-sized bundtinis, miniature bundtlets and 8- or 10-inch bundt cakes, the new flavor joins other bundt cake flavors like red velvet, chocolate chip, lemon, classic vanilla, carrot and confetti.

The new flavor will be available at all Nothing Bundt Cake Orange County locations including Tustin, Orange, Costa Mesa, Huntington Beach, Mission Viejo, Laguna Hills and Brea until March 26.

To keep the partying going, Nothing Bundt Cakes will host a cake giveaway at all locations on March 6. At 1:11 p.m. local time, the first 111 guests at each bakery will get a free Oreo cookies and cream bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature bundt cake.

Oreos were introduced by Nabisco on March 6, 1912. Oreo biscuits, as they were known until 1921, were produced at Chelsea Market bakery in Manhattan. Since then, 491 billion of the cookies have been sold in over 100 countries. Nothing Bundt Cakes was founded in 1997 by Dena Tripp and Debbie Shwetz in their Las Vegas home kitchens and has since grown to nearly 500 franchised and corporate bakeries.

“We know our guests will enjoy two favorite treats in one,” said Eckelkamp.

