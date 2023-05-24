Casa Romantica, shuttered by landslide, plans partial reopening, fundraiser

Nearly a month after a landslide forced Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens to close, the San Clemente landmark announced plans for a partial reopening starting Memorial Day weekend.

“The city of San Clemente has identified the locations on the estate that are safe from the damage caused by the landslide and present no danger to the staff or public. We believe that opening our doors, even partially, brings us one step closer to rejuvenating the spirit of Casa Romantica,” executive director Amy Behrens said in a statement.

A soft opening for the general public will take place Friday, May 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with an official grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony following on Saturday, May 27, at 11:30 a.m.

“The soft opening on Friday will allow us to share progress of the grounds and highlight the undamaged spaces with our cherished visitors,” Behrens said. “The grand-opening celebration on Saturday will be a momentous occasion symbolizing the strength and resilience of Casa Romantica.”

Landslides in San Clemente in late April damaged the center’s ocean terrace, suspended passenger and freight rail service along the coast and forced four oceanfront apartment buildings to evacuate. This year’s unusually heavy rains contributed to the coastline crumbling.

Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens in San Clemente announced plans for a partial reopening starting Memorial Day weekend, after a landslide damaged the property in April. (Cameron Cosgrove)

The weeks of closure have put Casa Romantica in a vulnerable financial situation, with uncertainty surrounding the center’s planned programs, private events and activities.

Casa Romantica is the historic home of Ole Hanson, the founder of San Clemente. Built in 1927, many of the structures in the rest of the city are patterned after the Spanish Colonial Revival architectural movement of the early 20th century. In the late 1980s, Hanson’s home was registered as a historic landmark and has since become a cultural arts center, a botanical destination and popular wedding venue.

In order to continue its programming and recoup a loss of revenue from private event sales and cultural event cancellations, Casa Romantica has launched an online fundraiser called “Building Hope, Preserving History.”

Various donor levels for businesses and individuals are available, with each offering a specially curated memento. Supporters who donate $50 will receive a special postcard from Casa Romantica accompanied by a heartfelt, handwritten letter from a dedicated volunteer. Donation of $250 will be rewarded with a commemorative Casa Romantica tile coaster, indicative of the intricate tiles found on the center’s grounds. Naming opportunities are also available for significant donations.

The fundraiser aims to raise $250,000 by June 30.

Saturday’s festivities will include a Coffee Concert in partnership with High Tide Coffee and an acoustic performance with Perfect Blend Duo, with a suggested donation of $5 per person to contribute to the cause.

“Casa Romantica is immensely grateful for the outpouring of support received thus far,” said Behrens. “We look forward to embracing the future together as we restore and preserve this treasured cultural landmark.”