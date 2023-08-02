Bay Area-based fish house Pacific Catch expands to Orange County

On a recent weeknight at Pacific Catch at the Market Place in Tustin, the bar and covered patio buzzed with activity. The location is the Bay Area-based fish house’s second in Southern California, following its 12 restaurants in Northern California. Since opening in late May, the seafood restaurant has become a happy hour hot spot.

Pacific Catch was founded in 2003 in San Francisco by co-founders Keith Cox and Aaron Noveshen with a menu developed by culinary director Rowena Rillo.

Bay Area fish house Pacific Catch is a happy-hour hot spot at The Market Place in Tustin. (Greg Cahill / Split Prism Photography)

“Pacific Catch was conceived to share the inspiration we drew from our adventures around the Pacific Rim,” said Cox, the restaurant’s chief executive.

Pacific Catch in Tustin has a large and diverse menu, with dishes influenced by the West Coast, Baja, traditional Japanese sushi, Korean barbecue and the Hawaiian islands. Signature dishes the brand has become known for like Pupu platter, ceviches sushi, pokes, fish tacos and the option to build a Fresh Catch plate, with a choice of fish any style and two sides, can all be found on the menu.

The beverage program features tiki cocktails, margaritas, zero proof options and twists on classic cocktails, like a Yuzu Pisco Sour that adds juice from yuzu, an east Asian fruit, to Barsol pisco with egg whites and Angostura bitters.

Happy hour, served from 3 to 6 p.m. is when the 56-seat bar area and 60-seat outdoor patio are the most lively with a menu that offers $10 poke and ceviche, along with $10 cocktails, $9 wines by the glass and $6 16-ounce beers.

Pacific Catch was founded on a commitment to sustainability and ocean conservation.

“Combining our love for the flavors and culture with our passion for sustaining the ocean,” said Cox, “we offer guests an imaginative yet familiar take on seafood with a commitment to sustainability.”

Pacific Catch’s Tustin location offers sustainable seafood and range of flavors, like West Coast-style fish tacos. (Albert Law / Pork Belly Studio)

Nearly 90% of the world’s fisheries are either fully fished or overfished. Pacific Catch hopes to help conserve the ocean and its fish population for future generations by sourcing seafood from environmentally responsible sources and aims for a menu that has a wide variety of sustainable species at all times. Any at-risk species are sourced from certified sustainable suppliers only. The restaurant has had partnerships with Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch, Ocean Friendly Restaurants and the Surfrider Foundation, a nonprofit environmental organization headquartered in San Clemente that works to protect the world’s oceans and beaches. In 2020, Pacific Catch became a James Beard Foundation Smart Catch Leader, receiving training and support from the foundation on serving seafood fished or farmed in environmentally responsible ways.

Two more Pacific Catch locations in Orange County are planned to open in late 2024.