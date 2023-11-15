‘Adventure waiting’: OC Parks opens Gypsum Canyon Wilderness

The woodlands walk of the Gypsum Canyon Wilderness debuted to the public on Tuesday. The new 500-acre park space and trail system is located within OC Parks’ Irvine Ranch Open Space.

Avid hikers and equestrian enthusiasts have some new trails to explore in Orange County. On Nov. 14, OC Parks hosted a ribbon-cutting for the new 500-acre park and trail system located within OC Parks’ Irvine Ranch Open Space. Gypsum Canyon Wilderness on the eastern edge of Anaheim near Yorba Linda opens to the public on Friday, and will be accessible through scheduled programs.

A trio of hikers walks the woodlands of Gypsum Canyon Wilderness, located within OC Parks’ Irvine Ranch Open Space. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“This day has been in the works for a really long time,” said OC Parks director, Pam Passow. “We are excited to open this natural space to the public.”

Passow was joined at the ribbon-cutting by Orange County Board of Supervisors Chairman Donald P. Wagner, as well as supervising park rangers Nick Martinico and Kevin Carrera, Irvine Ranch Conservancy president and chief executive officer Michael O’Connell, OC Parks commission vice chair, Bert Ashland, Irvine Co. vice presidents Mark Denny and Dean Kirk and senior vice president Bill Martin.

From left, Supervising Park Ranger II Nick Martinico, OC Parks; President and Chief Executive Officer Michael O’Connell, Irvine Ranch Conservancy; Director Pam Passow, OC Parks; Chairman Donald P. Wagner, Orange County Board of Supervisors; Vice Chair Bert Ashland, OC Parks Commission; Vice President Mark Denny, Irvine Co.; Vice President Dean Kirk, Irvine Co.; Senior Vice President Bill Martin, Irvine Co.; and Supervising Park Ranger I Kevin Carrera, OC Parks cut the ribbon at the opening of Gypsum Canyon Wilderness on Tuesday, Nov. 14. (Sarah Mosqueda)

“OC Parks stewards these lands in close coordination with the Irvine Ranch Conservancy, the Orange County Parks Foundation and the Nature Conservancy,” said Passow.

In order to prepare the area for the public, the Irvine Ranch Conservancy built key staging area infrastructure, facilitated natural resource surveys, printed and installed trail signs. The Conservancy also prepared docents to lead public programs on the land, who also attended the ribbon-cutting, including one docent on horseback.

Gypsum Canyon Wilderness will feature 6 miles of new trails for hiking, biking and horseback riding as demonstrated by an OC Parks docent and her horse, Jessie. (Sarah Mosqueda)

Gypsum Canyon Wilderness contains 6 miles of new trails for hiking, biking and horseback riding and multiple lookout points with views of the Santa Ana Mountains. The area also features prehistoric rock formations of cobble and sandstone bluffs believed to have formed 16 to 20 million years ago, when the earliest horses roamed the earth. Today, nature lovers can discover mule deer, red-tailed hawks, California gnatcatchers and bobcats in their protected and preserved native habitats in the area, as well as oak and sycamore trees and California poppies come spring.

“This is going to add yet another remarkable open space to be explored by the residents of Orange County,” said Wagner, recalling the Saddleback Wilderness near Silverado that opened to the public on April 1 of this year.

A trail marked “moderate” offers views from above at the new Gypsum Canyon Wilderness. The new 500-acre park space and trail system is located within OC Parks’ Irvine Ranch Open Space. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

While Gypsum Canyon Wilderness is only accessible through scheduled guided and self-guided programs with advance registration, there is a full roster of such opportunities scheduled for November and December.

Opening day will kick off with a Morning Mountain bike ride at 8 a.m. followed by open Wilderness Access Day on Nov. 18 and 25. On Nov. 24, hikers are invited to work off Thanksgiving dinner with a Turkey Burner fitness hike starting at 8 a.m. Open Wilderness Access Days for Deccember include early morning hikes on Dec. 16 and 22. Visit ocparks.com/irvine-ranch-open-space for a full list of scheduled activities within Irvine Ranch Open Space.

Mountain bikers pedal through the OC Parks’ Gypsum Canyon Wilderness on Tuesday, situated on the eastern end of Anaheim near Silverado. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Wagner said he hopes Orange County residents will take advantage of the new space and enjoy the many events OC Parks will host there.

“Gypsum Canyon Wilderness is full of adventure waiting to be discovered,” said Wagner.