Nick’s Restaurant to open in former Gracias Madre, Newport Beach space

Nick’s Restaurant will take over the former Gracias Madre space in Newport Beach.

Gracias Madre, one of Orange County’s most popular vegan Mexican food spots, announced its permanent closure on May 4. Now Burnham-Ward Properties has announced the space at the intersection of Westcliff and Dover drives in Newport Beach will be the future home of Nick’s Restaurant.

“Nick’s will continue to elevate not only our property but also the foodie culture of Westcliff Drive, providing the community the perfect gathering place from business lunch to date night,” said Bryon Ward, president of Burnham-Ward Properties.

Gracias Madre’s parent company, Love Serve Remember, also owns Cafe Gratitude and first opened at Castaway Commons in Newport Beach in 2016. The space housed Gratitude Kitchen and Bar before it reopened as Gracias Madre in 2019.

“We want to extend our deepest gratitude to the Newport Beach community for their support over the last eight years and to our team members who have been the heart and soul of Gracias Madre,” said Lisa Bonbright, partner and co-owner of Love Serve Remember, in a statement. “It’s been a good run.”

This will be the third Orange County location for Nick’s, which operates restaurants in Laguna Beach and San Clemente, and its eighth in California. The contemporary American restaurant with corporate offices in Irvine is known for its casual menu of salads, sandwiches, steaks and more. Like Cafe Gratitude, the restaurant group has a Mexican-inspired sister concept, South of Nick’s, with locations in Laguna Beach, San Clemente and Del Mar.

Nick’s flagship restaurant opened in downtown Laguna Beach in 2008 on Pacific Coast Highway. Owner Nick Nickoloff is a member of the fourth generation of restaurateurs in his family, who are responsible for the once popular railroad-themed steakhouse restaurants Victoria Station and the Claim Jumper chain.

Nick’s Restaurant in Newport Beach is slated to open October 2024.

“With a reputation for great food and high standards — we are delighted to add Nick’s as an anchor at Castaway Commons,” said Scott Burnham, chief executive officer at Burnham-Ward Properties.