Celebrate Pop with these unique Father’s Day dining experiences in Orange County

Torrijas Spanish Style French Toast at Top of the V in Anaheim will be part of a special Father’s Day menu.

While Mother’s Day is synonymous with brunch, Father’s Day has more loosely defined expectations. Since it lands around graduation season and the start of summer (this year on Sunday, June 16), most dads end up sharing their day with grads or manning a grill for the summer’s first backyard barbecue.

While there isn’t a quintessential Father’s Day experience, like mimosas for Mom, Orange County has plenty of special options to help celebrate Pop, from bowling to dinner cruises. Here are a few of our favorites:

Tavern + Bowl

1875 Newport Blvd., Costa Mesa, (949) 438-2320

Burger sliders with a round of bowling at Tavern + Bowl in Costa Mesa is a perfect idea for Father’s Day. (Courtesy of Tavern + Bowl)

Hit the lanes at Tavern + Bowl at Triangle Square in Costa Mesa. The bowling alley and restaurant features 10 lanes and 40 beers on draft, making it the perfect place to challenge Dad to a friendly competition. Tavern + Bowl is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. this Father’s Day, which means you can book a lane for brunch, lunch or dinner. Treat Dad to a Tavern Burger, made from a fresh-ground Angus chuck patty, cheddar cheese, grilled red onions, lettuce, tomato and topped with chipotle aioli, or any of the wings, salads and pizzas available. The menu also offers vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free and paleo options.

Lanes can be booked in advance for time slots of 1 hour and 45 minutes or 2 hours and 45 minutes. A lane for up to six players for an hour and 45 minutes starts at $99.95, with bowling shoes priced at $5 per person. Visit tavernbowl.com to make a reservation.

Top of the V

1601 S. Anaheim Blvd., Anaheim, (657) 439-3289

The sweeping views at Anaheim’s Top of the V are perfect for Father’s Day. (Courtesy of Top of the V.)

Moms don’t have to hold the monopoly on brunch. Treat Dad to a Father’s Day brunch at at Top of the V, the rooftop restaurant at the Viv Hotel in Anaheim. Perched on the 12th floor, Top of the V specializes in creative Spanish dishes from executive chef Nathaniel McCoy. The restaurant will host a special breakfast buffet on June 16, with highlights like Torrijas Spanish-style French toast served with orange, cinnamon and maple syrup, chorizo deviled eggs, Cazuela of stone-oven-baked eggs, with stewed tomatoes and garbanzo beans and even prime rib and chicken and shrimp paella. Guitarist Deen Anbar will serenade the dining room while Dad enjoys breakfast with a sweeping view.

The Father’s Day brunch buffet is priced at $55 per person. Guests 21 and over can add bottomless draft beer or mimosas to their experience for an additional $25. Visit Open Table to reserve a table.

Balboa Bay Resort car show and barbecue

1221 West Coast Hwy., Newport Beach, (949) 630-4120

The Balboa Bay Resort will host a classic car show and barbecue in honor of Father’s Day. (Shay Blechynden)

Put Father’s Day on cruise control at Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach with a luxury car show. The complimentary show is in its 17th year and will take place on June 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Auto enthusiast dads can check out a collection of classic, rare and custom cars on the upper resort parking deck where there will also be hot and fresh barbecue, cocktails and additional concessions for sale. Additionally, the resort will host a Sunday seafood brunch at the Lighthouse Room from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., where diners can enjoy fresh seafood, an al fresco omelet station and a selection of charcuterie boards and a patisserie.

The brunch is priced at $115 per person, $55 for children under 12. Reserve a table by visiting Open Table.

Dana Wharf Sport Fishing is offering a Father’s Day dinner cruise this year. (File Photo)

Dana Wharf Sport Fishing

34675 Golden Lantern Pkwy, Dana Point, (949) 496-5794

Take to the sea aboard the Dana Pride for a Father’s Day dinner cruise. Offered by Dana Wharf Sport Fishing in Dana Point Harbor, this special two-hour cruise will include a catered BBQ buffet dinner, beer tasting and dessert. A cash bar will also be open on deck. The 95-foot flagship boasts indoor and upper deck seating to take in panoramic views of Laguna Beach, and local guitarist and vocalist Mike O’Bryan will come aboard to play live classic rock . The cruise will launch in time to catch the sunset over the water.

Tickets are priced at $99 for adults, $67 for children and $10 for toddlers ages 4 and under. Reserve your spot by visiting danawharf.com.