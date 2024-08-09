Catching up with Orange County’s new Michelin recognized restaurants

Chef Jordan Nakasone and his wife, Debrah Cha, at Rebel Omakase in Laguna Beach, which earned one Michelin star in the 2024 Michelin California Guide.

When chef Jordan Nakasone and his wife, Debrah Cha, were invited to cater Monday night’s Michelin ceremony at the Ritz Carlton in Half Moon Bay, they had no idea their Laguna Beach restaurant, Rebel Omakase, would also be receiving one of the prestigious guide’s most coveted awards: a Michelin star.

“We feel very grateful and honored to be highlighted by the Michelin guide,” said Nakasone. “For sure, that’s the dream of many chefs and new restaurants, but we did not go with any expectations.”

On Aug. 5, the 2024 Michelin California Guide welcomed 10 new Bib Gourmands and six new one stars to the Golden State. Rebel Omakase was the only new Orange County restaurant to earn a star, joining fellow Omakase concept Hana Re in Costa Mesa and Knife Pleat, also in Costa Mesa, as Orange County’s one Michelin star establishments, signifying “high-quality cooking, worth a stop.”

Nakasone and Cha traveled to San Francisco to prepare 800 bites for the ceremony, which Nakasone said he viewed as an amazing opportunity.

“We were able to see many recognized chefs that we only see on social media. It was shocking because there were so many famous people walking all over the ballroom,” Nakasone said. “It was like going to the Oscars but for food.”

Located at 361 Forest Ave. in Laguna Beach, Rebel Omakase opened in 2021, when Nakasone said COVID-19 was still everywhere and all cities were “pretty much empty.”

“We never knew if this could work or not, but we decided to try it. O.C. is very nice so we tried to stay positive,” said Nakasone.

Chef Jordan Nakason of Rebel Omakase in Laguna Beach. (Sarah Mosqueda)

The omakase-style sushi experience, which leaves the menu up to the sushi chef, is offered in two seatings per night by reservation starting at $260 Tuesday through Saturday, and a lunch omakase is available for $160 per person Wednesday through Saturday. Nakasone and Cha work each service, with family watching their two young children while they work.

“Definitely this is something that is possible with the support of many, many people,” said Cha.

The chicken taco at Lola Gaspar. The Santa Ana eatery earned a Bib Gourmand this year in the Michelin Guide. (Cindy Carcamo / Los Angeles Times)

Also new to the guide is Lola Gaspar in Santa Ana, which earned a Bib Gourmand this year, an award reserved for “friendly establishments that serve good food at moderate prices,” according to the Michelin Guide.

“It’s a great honor that this recognition is happening now, after so many years,” said Lola Gaspar’s chef Luis Pérez. “We have been able to maintain those standards for 15 going on 16 years.”

Lola Gaspar, or Lola’s as it is affectionately known by regulars, opened in 2008 and has long been a favored Latin late night hot spot for the area. Pérez was inspired to open his concept after a trip to Spain, where he fell in love with with tapas bars serving small plates and free-flowing sangria.

“It was my first time out of the country … and I didn’t go out there for a gastronomical awakening, but that’s kind of what happened,” said Pérez.

When he returned to Orange County, the art and architecture of downtown Santa Ana’s Artists Village on the 2nd Street Promenade reminded Pérez of his time in Europe, and he opened Lola’s in a small space in the historic Santora building right in front of the Chiarini Fountain.

“It’s romance for sure, it’s the romance of being in Spain, the buildings, it all kind of tied in,” Pérez said.

Lola Gaspar’s opening was arguably the catalyst that began a renaissance in downtown Santa Ana, one that is still evolving today. The Michelin Guide mentions Lola’s “post-pandemic reset” that led to a tighter menu of quekas, house-made churros and tacos that earned a spot on the Los Angeles Times’ 101 Best Tacos list that launched last month.

Lola Gaspar joins six other Orange County restaurants that have earned Bib Gourmands including Ramen & Tsukemen TAO in Buena Park, Fable & Spirit in Newport Beach, CHAAK Kitchen in Tustin, Heritage Barbecue in San Juan Capistrano, Pho 79 Garden Grove and Khan Saab Desi Craft Kitchen in Fullerton.

Michelin expanded the guide to include Orange and San Diego counties in 2019, when Knife Pleat, Hana Re and the temporarily closed Taco Maria each earned one Michelin star. Recognition of Orange County’s dining has increased since, supporting the notion that its food scene has evolved.

Rebel Omakase is tucked in a corner of Forest Avenue in Laguna Beach. (Sarah Mosqueda)

“The culinary landscape has changed; now we are up there with L.A., we are up there with San Diego,“ said Pérez.

And Michelin recognition can inspire more diners to venture out to restaurants in O.C.

“We are aware that we are in Laguna, which is maybe a little far from L.A. or other big cities. Also, the restaurant is a little hidden,” said Nakasone. “We know that whatever we do, we have to put a lot of effort, and the hope is that some day, someone will notice. ”