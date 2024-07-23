These are the 101 best tacos in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is a city of tacos. They’re how we commune with each other — probably over our favorite al pastor tacos, eating on the sidewalk as traffic whizzes by. Maybe we trek up the hill with them at sunset to find a grassy spot and look at the palm trees and downtown skyline. We drive across town to our favorite birria truck and sit at folding tables under a tent in a parking lot, sharing plates of roasted chivo with warm tortillas.

Get to know Los Angeles through the tacos that bring it to life. From restaurants to trucks to carts and more, here’s 101 of the city’s best. Read the guide

The L.A. Times Food team canvased L.A. to eat hundreds of tacos and find the 101 best in our greater metropolitan area — in the tradition of the 101 Best Restaurants that The Times has published every year for a decade. Named after the 101 Freeway, it connects us to our neighborhoods and the way we eat and live.

Use this guide to find the greatest of nearly every kind of taco in the city, reflecting history, regional cooking styles and some adaptations that have become part of L.A. food culture, from street stands to trucks to restaurants, whether it’s asada or al vapor, barbacoa or birria, carnitas or costilla or cachete.

Here are the 101 best tacos in Los Angeles. We’ve listed them geographically, in areas from north to south.

Is your favorite taco on the list? Is it not? Do you have taco questions? Tell us by dropping a line in the comments; at a live Q&A on Thursday at 11 a.m., this is where we’ll be talking all things tacos.