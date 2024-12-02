Dashing all the way: Black Friday shoppers flock to South Coast Plaza

At 9 a.m. on the morning of Nov. 29, plenty of early shoppers were already bustling into South Coast Plaza, some of them using the new entrance near South Coast Drive, which offers premium valet service.

The past year “has been all about new for us,” said Debra Gunn-Downing, executive director of marketing at South Coast Plaza. “There is a whole new sense of arrival at that entrance, and that correlates with what is happening inside.”

The shopping destination opened 40 new stores in 2024, making it a popular stop for those looking for gifts of all kinds.

“We have not only brand-new stores but also expansions of existing stores, boutiques that were completely built from the ground up,” said Gunn-Downing. “We built a new flagship Cartier, Harry Winston is also expanding and Rolex will open their new store.”

The use of the term Black Friday to indicate the day after Thanksgiving came about in the 1950s, in reference, some believe, to the number of employees calling in sick due to holiday hangovers. Traffic cops were also said to use the phrase to describe the congestion on the streets on the busy shopping day.

Others suggest the term was coined by big retailers because profits from sales on the day after Thanksgiving often moved their ledgers from being in the red back to black.

Attempts to rebrand the day as the more cheerful, less negative-sounding “Big Friday” largely failed. (South Coast Plaza refers to the shopping day as Fabulous Friday.)

Whatever its origins, Black Friday has stuck and continues to be one of the biggest shopping days of the year.

This year’s holiday season is shorter, however, with only 26 shopping days between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Gunn-Downing said South Coast Plaza saw crowds a little early as a result.

“We have five fewer days this year, almost a week, so shopping already started,” said Gunn-Downing. “We saw an uptick in shopping by the second week of November, and we think that will continue right through Christmas Eve.”

Advent calendars were a hot item last week, with many retailers offering calendars that included limited-edition trinkets for each day that went beyond chocolate. On Nov. 29, fragrance specialist Diptyque displayed an advent calendar inside its South Coast Plaza store with 25 scented treasures, such as mini candles. At press time the location was sold out, though the store expects to get another shipment.

“Shop early because it is going to be one of those years when the popular items are going to go quickly,” said Gunn-Downing.

The South Coast Plaza at the Jewel Court Christmas Tree in December 2023. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

According to Adobe Analytics, Americans spent $10.7 billion on online shopping on Black Friday, up 5% from last year. Buying gifts online used to be reserved for Cyber Monday, but this year, statistics showed more people shopping online, particularly on smartphones, with more than 57.6% of all online sales made on mobile devices.

At South Coast Plaza, shoppers come in not only for the deals but the real-time experience.

On Friday many stopped to pose for a photo in front of the traditional Christmas tree at Jewel Court, which boasts a toy solider theme inspired by “The Nutcracker.”

“Our decorations are always on a schedule to be fully installed by Veterans Day,” said Gunn-Downing. “There is sensitivity to it; no one wants to see it too early, either.”

The team works on small details leading up to the holiday season until Santa Claus arrives at South Coast Plaza the week before Thanksgiving, marked by the annual tree-lighting event.

Families can take pictures with Santa at two locations; Santa’s Village at Carousel Court and in the Macy’s Home Store wing through Dec. 24.

On Friday, some families lined up for pictures with Santa while others rode the carousel, where the horses are transformed into reindeer for the season. Kids’ craft activities and letter writing to Santa are offered at both locations.

Gunn-Downing said the team at South Coast Plaza works hard to make sure the experience at the center is a magical one for shoppers of all ages.

“It’s like a million little elves in here,” Gunn-Downing said.

South Coast Plaza is located at 3333 Bristol St. Costa Mesa. For holiday hours visit southcoastplaza.com.