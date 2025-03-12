Get lucky with St. Patrick’s Day dining specials in Orange County

Since St. Patrick’s Day falls on workday this year, you might not be planning to indulge in too many pints of green beer, but there are plenty of other options that will help you get into the spirit of the March 17 cultural holiday.

Lucky for us, Orange County restaurants have dining deals and specials lined up to celebrate St. Paddy’s Day —everything from an Irish breakfast to savory plates of corned beef.

Bluewater Grill’s fish and chips, battered in High Spot IPA for St. Patrick’s Day. (Courtesy of Bluewater Grill)

Bluewater Grill

630 Lido Park Drive, Newport Beach

(949) 675-3474

Bluewater Grill’s dockside location in Newport Beach is offering a beer battered fish and chips special on March 17 only. Served with french fries, coleslaw and a pint of Bluewater’s own High Spot 182 IPA, the same beer used to batter the flaky Alaskan cod. It’s one of three beers brewed in San Diego exclusively for Bluewater Grill. Named for Southern California’s well-known fishing spots, High Spot 182 IPA is an American version of an English IPA, but more aggressively hopped. The special is available for the discounted price of $25 for lunch and dinner in celebrationn of St. Patrick’s Day.

A limited-edition corned beef and cabbage pie available

at Pop Pie Co. on St. Patrick’s Day. (Courtesy of Pop Pie Co.)

Pop Pie Co.

270 E 17th St #17, Costa Mesa

(949) 791-8133

Costa Mesa’s Pop Pie Co. features sweet and savory creations from executive chef Gan Suebsarakham. Each pie is baked in an all-butter crust, making for perfect flaky slices and hand pies. For St. Patrick’s Day, the menu will feature a hearty corned beef and cabbage pie ($12.50) filled with corned beef, cabbage, potatoes and carrots in a savory blend of whole grain mustard. This limited edition special is available on March 17 only, until it is sold out. Don’t forget to pick up their new springtime special too, a strawberry rhubarb crumble pie. Rhubarb, strawberries, orange zest and warm spices are wrapped in a vegan butter crust and topped with an old-fashioned oat crumble.

“Tides of Sláinte” cocktail is on the menu at Harvest Restaurant in Laguna Beach along with other Irish-inspired fare. (Courtesy of the Ranch at Laguna Beach)

Harvest Restaurant at the Ranch at Laguna Beach

31106 Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach

(949) 499-2271

Located within the Ranch at Laguna Beach, Harvest Restaurant invites diners to indulge in Irish-inspired flavors this St. Patrick’s Day. Start the day with a Irish breakfast of two fried eggs and traditional breakfast sides like blood sausage, baked beans, roasted mushrooms, blistered tomatoes and sliced soda bread ($27.) If you are stopping in for lunch, Guinness braised short ribs and Irish colcannon, a side dish that blends creamy mashed potatoes with cabbage, is also on the menu ($32.) For dinner, an 8-oz. Gaelic Irish pan-roasted tenderloin filet will be served with colcannon, glazed carrots, pearl onions and whiskey cream ( $54.) Grab a double chocolate Guinness cake for dessert. If you’re yearning for a green beverage, a Tides of Sláinte cocktail is an excellent choice. Vanilla vodka, marmalade and matcha gets topped with a citrus-matcha foam for smooth sipping.

Crown Cut prime rib, part of a special St. Patrick’s Day murder mystery dinner event at Five Crowns in Corona del Mar. (Palm + Ocean)

Five Crowns

3801 East Coast Hwy, Corona del Mar

(949) 760-0331

Five Crowns in Corona del Mar has long been the go-to place for prime rib. Part of the Lawry’s chain and modeled after England’s oldest country inns, the landmark restaurant is the perfect setting for “Sherlock Holmes’ Last Case,” a special St. Patrick’s Day murder mystery dinner event. Enjoy a three-course meal with a side of sleuthing for $174 per person on March 14 at 6:30 p.m. Dinner includes starters like chicken lollipops and cheese arancini followed by “Pride of the Crowns” salad made with butter lettuce, bacon, toasted walnuts, gruyere, croutons and herbs de Provence dressing. Entree choices include a crown cut of prime rib with Yorkshire pudding, flat iron steak with chimichurri, roasted Jidori chicken, Norwegian salmon or English pea and sweet onion risotto. See if you can solve the mystery before dessert (vanilla crème brulé) is served. Reservations required.

Polly’s Pies celebrates St Patrick’s with corned beef and braised cabbage. (Jonathan Hwang)

Polly’s Pies

9791 Adams Ave. Huntington Beach

(714) 964-4424

Polly’s Pies will have a collection of Irish inspired specials on the menu at all its Southern California locations on March 17. Start your meal with Ruben fritters ($10.99), an appetizer of corned beef, sauerkraut, three cheeses and spices, hand-breaded and fried with Guinness cheese sauce for dipping. Those celebrating early can order an Irish Skillet ($17.59) for breakfast, with corned beef and chopped bacon over breakfast potatoes with Guinness cheese sauce and eggs cooked your way. For lunch and dinner, choose between a traditional Ruben sandwich ($16.99) with thinly sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on toasted rye bread or a corned beef and cabbage plate ($19.49) served with with baby carrots, red potatoes, a side of pub mustard sauce and dinner rolls. Polly’s also let’s you take the St. Paddy’s party home with a corned beef and cabbage family meal for take-out. Priced at $78.99, the meal includes enough slices of corned beef, baby carrots, red potatoes, braised cabbage with pub mustard sauce to feed four along with a dozen dinner rolls.

Social Kitchen + Craft Bar

512 W 19th St, Costa Mesa

(949) 571-6870

Celebrate St. Paddy’s a day early at Social Kitchen + Craft Bar’s brunch on March 16. Chef Jeffrey Boullt is cooking up some delicious specials to go along with the $5 shots of Jameson, mimosas and Irish Car Bombs at the popular Costa Mesa watering hole. Guests can look forward to festive dishes like green eggs and ham, corned beef hash and eggs and savory corned beef bar sandwiches served on fresh pretzel buns, served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Diners are encouraged to make reservation — and wear green!