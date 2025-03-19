Chit, Chaat, Chai: an afternoon tea reimagined for Holi

In celebration of Holi, the festival of colors, the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel offers a tea service featuring masala chai.

While afternoon tea is a ritual often associated with British tradition, aromatic masala chai also sits at the center of Indian hospitality and culture. In honor of Holi — the Hindu festival of colors — the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel is hosting an afternoon tea service reimagined for the holiday. Chit, Chaat, Chai is served at the resort’s restaurant Kahani, helmed by New Delhi native chef Sanjay Rawat.

“The flavors are Indian but the presentation is more Westernized,” Rawat said.

Celebrated across South Asia on the last full moon day of the Hindu calendar, the holiday fell on March 14 this year and on March 15, Kahani launched the special tea service, which is available each Saturday through April 19.

Holi’s origins come from Hindu mythology that recognizes the eternal love between deities Krishna and Radha. It is celebrated with music, dancing and throwing colorful powder at each other in good fun, a gesture that references the vivid colors of spring.

Advertisement

“Holi is a holiday that happens in the beginning of spring and since spring is colorful, you see colors everywhere,” said Rawat. “It is a new beginning for a brighter future.”

In a nod to the colorful tradition, the Chit, Chaat, Chai plates are rimmed with splashes of hot pink, purple, yellow, green and blue; and guests can choose from an assortment of three masala chais. Cardamon ginger is the most traditional of the trio, flavored with peppery ginger, along with the warm spices of cardamom, nutmeg and bay leaf. Honey and clove is a milder tea with a touch of sweetness, while the basil and mint tea is the lightest.

A classic afternoon tea reimagined for Holi with Indian street food sandwiches and masala chai at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel. (Courtesy of Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel)

The afternoon tea service also includes an array of sweet and savory tea sandwiches and bites. In place of crustless cucumber sandwiches and petit fours, Rawat incorporates South East Asian ingredients on the menu.

“This is all inspired by street food that is very popular in Mumbai, the Western part of India,” Rawat said.

A lobster roll is curried and topped with Kaluga caviar. Bread Pakoda is made with arugula, fig jam and paneer, a popular cheese in India. Chutney tea sandwiches are layered with mint cream, amul cheese, chili aioli and onion bhaji. Fritters comprised of spicy vegetables and onion pack a little heat that can be cooled by dunking them into the yogurt ranch dressing served on the side.

For sweets, scones inspired by gajar ka halwa, a traditional North Indian corn pudding, are served with pistachio-studded rabdi cream. A pleasing take on the traditional clotted cream usually served with scones, rabdi cream is made the same way — by heating full fat milk and then cooling it until clots rise — but flavored with cardamoms, saffron, rose water or nuts.

Kahani, which translate to “story” in Hindi, opened in 2023 and has become a place where Rawat can share his own story through his dishes influenced by being born in Uttarakhand, India, growing up in New Delhi and earning his culinary degree in Malaysia. With Chit, Chaat, Chai, Rawat adds a new chapter.

“I hope people come and enjoy,” he said.

Reserve a seat at Chit, Chaat, Chai by visiting ritzcarlton.com.

