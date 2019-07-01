Art-A-Fair puts on a colorful show in Laguna Beach

The fair, marked by its brightly colored facade at 777 Laguna Canyon Road, began Friday and is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 1, except for Independence Day on Thursday, when hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.