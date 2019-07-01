Art-A-Fair puts on a colorful show in Laguna Beach

Laguna Art-A-Fair took it annual place over the weekend as one of Laguna Beach’s premier summer art festivals, with about 115 artists showcasing their photographs, paintings, textiles and other works.
The fair, marked by its brightly colored facade at 777 Laguna Canyon Road, began Friday and is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 1, except for Independence Day on Thursday, when hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The festival also includes art workshops and live music.
General admission is $9. The cost is $7 for senior citizens and students with ID and free for Laguna Beach residents with ID, active military members and children younger than 12 accompanied by an adult.
For more information, visit art-a-fair.com.
The Sawdust Art & Craft Festival also opened last week. The Festival of Arts will begin Friday, with its Pageant of the Masters starting Sunday.