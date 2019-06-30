53rd Sawdust Festival helps bring in Laguna Beach’s summer of art

People streamed into the Sawdust Art & Craft Festival for its opening weekend, helping to usher in what many hail as the official start of summer in Laguna Beach.
Sawdust, now in its 53rd year, is home to almost 200 uniquely designed booths displaying various artworks, including photography, jewelry and paintings. Unlike the city’s other summer art festivals, Sawdust exclusively shows the work of Laguna Beach artists.
This year, 20 artists collaborated on a collection of booths at the festival entrance at 935 Laguna Canyon Road. One of the booths is decorated with some of the most iconic pieces from Sawdust artists, including a UFO sitting precariously beside a castle inspired by Ron Rodecker’s “Dragon Tales” cartoon. The “well of creativity,” a new addition this year, gurgles cheerfully in front.
Guests can wander through the grounds, taking in the busy scene as many artists craft new works.
The non-juried show opened Friday and runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily through Sept. 1, except for the Fourth of July, when it closes at 6 p.m. For more information, visit sawdustartfestival.org.
Laguna Art-A-Fair also started Friday, and the Festival of Arts opens July 5. Both are also on Laguna Canyon Road.