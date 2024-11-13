Orange County voters as narrowly divided as others across the nation

Ballots cast in the Nov. 5 election are still being tabulated at the Orange County Registrar of Voter’s office. O.C. voters are split nearly evenly in their partisanship, according to the results released so far.

It's Wednesday, Nov. 13.

We’ve all learned not to rush the vote-counting after an election day in California, a state that makes it as easy as possible for citizens to cast their votes. County registrars in the Golden State have 30 days from Nov. 5 to complete their counts and report them to the secretary of state for certification.

Despite our forced patience in the matter, we’re still curious about local outcomes and would like to know results sooner rather than later. The Orange County Registrar of Voters office is inching closer to completing its task. Some races are too close to be called, while in others there are clear winners. But overall this county seems to mirror the narrow division found across the U.S.

Here’s a look at how some of the key campaigns are so far faring, according to the O.C. tallies released as of 5 p.m. yesterday, when an estimated 173,895 had not yet been tabulated.

In the presidential race, Vice President Kamala Harris had received 49.48% of the vote to former president Donald Trump’s 47.44%, among O.C. ballots so far counted. But Steve Garvey, the Republican candidate seeking to fill the U.S. Senate seat that was held by the late Dianne Feinstein, was outpacing Democrat Adam Schiff, with 50.90% of the local vote compared to Schiff’s 49.10%. Almost the same percentages held true for both men when voters were asked to consider who would fill Feinstein’s unexpired term. (Harris and Schiff have clearly won statewide.)

Six seats for the House of Representatives were also on O.C. ballots this year, and the nation is anxiously waiting to learn whether the Democrats or Republicans will have the majority. It appears local voters are evenly split in their partisanship here.

In most local races for the House, the incumbents — Linda Sanchez (D), Young Kim (R), Michelle Steel (R) and Lou Correa (D) — are prevailing, with challenger Matt Gunderson (R) ahead of incumbent Josh Newman (D) in the 49th District.

One of the most closely watched races is in the 47th District. Voters will decide who fill the seat of Irvine Democrat Katie Porter, who had a failed run in the primary election to fill Feinstein’s seat. The two candidates, Dave Min (D) and Scott Baugh (R) have been changing positions at the top of the leader board over the past several days. As of last night, Min had the edge with 50.92% of the ballots cast for him while Baugh had captured 49.08% of the vote.

In the race for the single seat open in the California Senate, challenger Steve Choi (R) so far has 51.12%, leading incumbent Josh Newman (D) with 48.88%

We’re almost equally divided when it comes to the nine races for state Assembly too. Each leading candidate is the incumbent in their district, five of them Republicans and four Democrats.

The O.C. County Registrar’s office updates the tallies for these races as well as city council, school boards and initiatives at around 5 p.m. each day. Those who would like to check them out can find them on this page of the registrar’s website.

MORE NEWS

The Orange County Registrar of Voters office had to be evacuated Friday evening when a bomb threat was made. A bomb was not found on site. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

• The Orange County and Riverside registrar of voters offices were evacuated Friday evening due to bomb threats that turned out to be hoaxes. All staff and members of the public at the Orange County Registrar of Voters were evacuated from the Santa Ana office 15 minutes before the facility was scheduled to stop processing ballots, officials said in a statement.

• The Irvine City Council, which had decided in October to put $20 million toward the purchase and updating of two properties in order to create a homeless shelter, reversed course during a meeting last week. In doing so, the city forfeited its $1-million deposit on the Armstrong Avenue properties.

• Yet another lawsuit has been filed by the state against Huntington Beach, only this time it isn’t about the city’s relentless refusal to follow housing mandates. The new suit was filed by California state auditor Grant Parks after Huntington Beach officials refused to comply with an audit into the controversial Pacific Airshow settlement.

• An area encompassing 87 square miles in Orange County was put under quarantine last week by the California Department of Food and Agriculture after the invasive oriental fruit fly was found there. The order bars fruit from within the quarantine zone from being distributed outside of it. A map of the zone’s boundaries can be found here.

• Rivian last week donated two R1S vehicles to the city of Laguna Beach for marine safety operations. The retail value of a 2025 R1S starts at $75,900, a Rivian representative said. The figure doesn’t include modifications that were made to meet the needs of the marine safety department, including the transportation of life-saving equipment.

PUBLIC SAFETY & COURTS

Cynthia Strange, today 70, is seen in a photo released by Huntington Beach police on Oct. 2, 2018. She has been sentenced to 25 years to life for killing her mother. (Huntington Beach Police Department)

• A 70-year-old woman was sentenced Thursday to 25 years to life in prison for killing her 92-year-old mother in Huntington Beach. Cynthia Roberta Strange was convicted in June of first-degree murder for killing her mother, Ruth Strange, on Sept. 4, 2018, at 6812 Vista Del Sol Drive.

SPORTS

Los Angeles Angels’ Zach Neto holds his shoulder as he heads to the dugout after being caught trying to steal second during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Sept. 26 in Chicago. (Charles Rex Arbogast / Associated Press)

• Angels general manager Perry Minasian announced Friday that shortstop Zach Neto, who injured his shoulder while sliding against the White Sox on Sept. 26 had surgery to repair the damage earlier last week. It’s uncertain whether or not he’ll be playing at the start of the next season. “He will miss some time,” Minasian said. “How much time, we’ll see.” The 23-year-old was a first round draft pick for the team in 2022.

• The Halos have reached a new television deal and retained enough revenue that payroll will not be cut, L.A. Times writer Bill Shaikin reported Monday. Under the deal the team remains on FanDuel Sports Network, which was recently renamed Bally Sports channels.

• Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson made his season debut Sunday after having an emergency appendectomy in September. Gibson made 38 saves and the Ducks ended a four-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Honda Center.

• The inaugural CIF Division 1 title in flag football went to Orange Lutheran after it outlasted Newport Harbor Saturday at Modena High. The score was 20-18.

LIFE & LEISURE

Guest reader Bobbie Lee Thorne reads a passage during a special service, Vigil for Peace and Centering, on Election Night at the First United Methodist Church in Costa Mesa. The vigil service focused on peaceful reflection and grounding in the face of Election Day uncertainty and fear. (Don Leach / Daily Pilot)

• As last week’s presidential election drew near, an Orange County church took a unique approach to soothing anxieties related to its potential outcome. On Election Day, First United Methodist Church of Costa Mesa welcomed members and visitors to a Vigil of Peace and Centering, where they were invited to engage in a multisensory experience designed specifically to combat Election Day worries, tension and fatigue. Daily Pilot reporter Sara Cardine and photographer Don Leach covered the gathering, which included a service and a period of silence that did not end until the hour the polls closed. You can find the coverage here.

• Readers looking for a volunteer opportunity might want to check out the nonprofit Meals on Wheels, which delivers lunch to seniors. The organization is seeking volunteers to help with its new Newport Beach service.

• Through Dec. 17, Fashion Island mall is hosting a toy drive on behalf of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) to youth in the foster care system. Around 3,000 kids are in foster care in Orange County. At any given time, as many as 200 are on the wait list to connect with a CASA advocate. Like Meals on Wheels, CASA is also seeking volunteers.

CALENDAR THIS

Visitors to Fairview Park, all masked up during the pandemic in this Daily Pilot file photo, ride the miniature train operated by Orange County Model Engineers. This weekend the train will be operating as part of a Toys for Tots Drive. (Susan Hoffman)

• Orange County Model Engineers will offer free rides on a miniature train in Costa Mesa’s Fairview Park. Riders must be at least 31 inches tall and are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting. The park is located at 2525 Placentia Ave.

• The sixth annual Coast Film and Music Festival opened Saturday and runs through Nov. 17. The full-length and short films, musical performances, workshops, Q&A sessions and outdoor activities scheduled across four venues during the course of the celebration focus on art and the beauty of the world around us. Tickets for most feature-length screenings or short film showcases cost between $21 and $39. Day, weekend and VIP passes are also available via the festival’s website.

• Swedish Christmas Fair will take place Sunday, Nov. 24, at Biergarten Old World in Huntington Beach. Featuring handicrafts, a glogg bar, Swedish food including home-baked goods, a Lucia pageant and more, this event is a fundraiser for the Swedish Women’s Educational Assn. (SWEA). There are two sessions: The morning session goes from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the second begins at 1:30 and runs until 4 p.m. If you prepurchase tickets here, admission is $5. At the door on the day of the event, they’ll cost $10 for adults, $5 for youths 8 and older, with the younger kids admitted at no charge. Biergarten at Old World is located at 7561 Center Ave., Huntington Beach.

• This Saturday, Outlets at San Clemente, 101 W. Avenida Vista Hermosa, will unveil its new Santa Clemente Village for the season, sponsored by Providence Mission Hospital. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, but holiday hours will vary starting Nov. 28. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, visitors can enjoy a snow show on the hour every hour from 5 to 7 p.m. Admission is free.







