Advertisement
Angels

Angels’ Zach Neto undergoes surgery, could miss start of 2025 season

Angels shortstop Zach Neto holds his shoulder after trying to steal second base against the White Sox.
Angels shortstop Zach Neto holds his shoulder as he walks off the field after trying to steal second base against the Chicago White Sox on Sept. 26.
(Charles Rex Arbogast / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Share via

Angels shortstop Zach Neto could miss the start of the 2025 season after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder.

Angels general manager Perry Minasian announced Friday that Neto had surgery earlier in the week.

“He will miss some time,” Minasian said. “How much time, we’ll see.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA- Angels shortstop Zach Neto fields a ball against the Dodgers.

Angels

Shaikin: Zach Neto proving to be the king of the Angels’ infield, and the team’s future

In his second major league season, Zach Neto has established himself as a vital part of the Angels’ future through his play at shortstop and at the plate.

The 23-year-old Neto established himself as an everyday major league shortstop this year, batting .249 with 23 homers and 77 RBIs. The first-round draft pick in 2022 was among the Angels’ few bright spots during the worst season in franchise history.

Advertisement

But Neto injured his shoulder while sliding against the White Sox on Sept. 26, and it didn’t respond to rest and treatment.

FILE -Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks delivers during the first inning.

Angels

Starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks finalizes one-year, $2.5-million deal with Angels

Former Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks finalizes a one-year deal with the Angels worth $2.5 million.

Nov. 7, 2024

More to Read

Angels

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement