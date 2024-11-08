Angels’ Zach Neto undergoes surgery, could miss start of 2025 season
Angels shortstop Zach Neto could miss the start of the 2025 season after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder.
Angels general manager Perry Minasian announced Friday that Neto had surgery earlier in the week.
“He will miss some time,” Minasian said. “How much time, we’ll see.”
In his second major league season, Zach Neto has established himself as a vital part of the Angels’ future through his play at shortstop and at the plate.
The 23-year-old Neto established himself as an everyday major league shortstop this year, batting .249 with 23 homers and 77 RBIs. The first-round draft pick in 2022 was among the Angels’ few bright spots during the worst season in franchise history.
But Neto injured his shoulder while sliding against the White Sox on Sept. 26, and it didn’t respond to rest and treatment.
