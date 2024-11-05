Laguna Beach accepts Rivian donation of electric vehicles for marine safety operations

Laguna Beach lifeguards look over one of two new donated R1S Rivian electric vehicles that will become part of the marine safety fleet for Laguna Beach during a ceremony at Main Beach Park on Monday. The event marked the beginning of a transition to zero-emission vehicles.

Laguna Beach has added a couple of electric vehicles to its municipal fleet, as city officials accepted a donation of two R1S vehicles from Rivian for marine safety operations in a ceremony on Monday at Main Beach Park.

The retail value of a 2025 R1S starts at $75,900, a Rivian representative said. That price tag did not factor in modifications made to meet the needs of the marine safety department, including the transportation of life-saving equipment.

“Our team’s mission is to keep our coastline safe for residents and visitors, which demands specialized vehicles that can perform reliably in challenging coastal environments,” Marine Safety Chief Kai Bond said. “With the Rivian R1 vehicles, we’re able to enhance our rapid response capabilities in areas like beach patrols and search and rescue, especially in rugged and sandy conditions where other vehicles may fall short.”

Nicola Freeman from Rivian comments during a ceremony for the donation of two R1S electric vehicles that will become part of the marine safety fleet for Laguna Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf echoed Bond’s sentiments, adding that the donated vehicles would allow the city to lead by example in “showing other communities it’s possible to prioritize both public safety and environmental sustainability.”

“This partnership goes beyond a single donation,” Kempf continued. “It’s a model of what could be achieved when we work together. With these electric vehicles, Laguna Beach is making a powerful statement about our commitment to a cleaner, greener future.”

The modified vehicles were stationed on the grass directly in front of the boardwalk and lifeguard tower at Main Beach during the ceremony. Marine Safety Captain Dane Doran said the marine safety department now has 11 rescue patrol vehicles.

Marine Safety Chief Kai Bond comments during a ceremony for the donation of two R1S Rivian electric vehicles that will become part of the marine safety fleet for Laguna Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Additions made for the marine safety team include lights and sirens, communication systems and customized space for storage of operational gear. An equipment rack on the roof helps hold items such as the rescue tubes and paddleboard, as well as the Stokes basket, which could be used in a cliff rescue.

While Laguna Beach has several beaches that require stairs for access, the vehicles would be able to maneuver on some of them.

“There are some difficult parts of our cove to access with vehicles,” Doran said. “There are plenty of beaches where we actually walk down with our gear via stairs, but there are half a dozen beaches that are just less known in town that we’ll use these vehicles on.

“Main Beach is the perfect example of somewhere with an easy access. Treasure Island Beach, Aliso Beach, Camel [Point] and West, those are other examples of beaches that we can drive these vehicles on. The four-wheel drive capabilities are very important because it’s soft sand, it’s easy to get stuck in, so we’re looking forward to testing them out.”

Lifeguard Mike Chapman checks out a donated R1S Rivian electric vehicle that will become part of the marine safety fleet for Laguna Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Rivian will provide vehicle maintenance at no cost to the city, city officials said. The City Council allocated $40,000 from the vehicle replacement fund for charging infrastructure and emergency response equipment. City officials noted that the electric vehicles would be utilized for a three-year trial period.

The Rivian South Coast Theater opened after extensive renovations in December, providing both a showroom for its vehicles and a shared community space.

“We’re proud to support Laguna Beach’s commitment to sustainability and public safety by providing these vehicles that align with the city’s environmental values,” said Nicola Freeman, general manager of Rivian South Coast Theater. “Our R1S is designed for both versatility and durability, making it ideal for the demanding work of the marine safety department. We’re thrilled to see our vehicles play a role in keeping Laguna’s coastline safe.”